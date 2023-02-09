Opinion

CARTOON: Reckless whistle-blowers out

09 February 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, February 9 2023

EDITORIAL: Offside, Mr Khumalo

Thoughtless approach to tourism marketing by SA Tourism reveals contempt for taxpayers’ cash
1 day ago

SA Tourism board to target Spurs deal whistle-blowers

Forensic investigation to be done into who leaked possible sponsorship deal
8 hours ago

Tottenham’s R1bn sponsorship proposal has guaranteed return, says CEO

Themba Khumalo has reiterated his support of the proposed multimillion-rand sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club
1 day ago

SA Tourism boss says sorry for behaviour at Tottenham briefing

Themba Khumalo apologises after being called to account by MPs for the proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with English Premier League club
1 day ago

SA Tourism boss defends possible Tottenham Hotspur tie-up

Entity’s mandate is to lure travellers to SA and its budget has nothing to do with infrastructure woes, Themba Khumalo says
6 days ago
