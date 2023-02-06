CARTOON: Red card for Themba Khumalo

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
This is not the time for more platitudes, or more promises. Something crisp and credible please
The milestones in the political calendar will shape the president's legacy and affect the ANC’s fate in the 2024 general elections
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Oleksii Reznikov could be replaced by head of military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov
The Stormers coach John Dobson had to do everything, until Riaan Oberholzer arrived
There is a difference between authentic fitness social media accounts and run-of-the-mill fitfluencers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
