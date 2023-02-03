Opinion

CARTOON: New Spurs kit

03 February 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, February 3 2023
Friday, February 3 2023

SA Tourism boss defends possible Tottenham Hotspur tie-up

Entity’s mandate is to lure travellers to SA and its budget has nothing to do with infrastructure woes, Themba Khumalo says
National
11 hours ago

DA to send delegation to Tottenham Hotspur over R1bn SA sponsorship deal

This is an insult to the SA tourism and travel sector, which was decimated during and post-Covid-19, the DA says
National
1 day ago

SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than Rwanda deal with Arsenal

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu isn’t involved with proposal that would need approval from National Treasury, spokesperson says
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Tackle tourism and make it grow

All levels of government must work with the private sector to fix the troubles holding the promising sector back
Opinion
3 weeks ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s other load to shed: his cabinet

But the president is not sitting atop a heaving mass of intellect from which to choose ministers
Opinion
3 weeks ago
Thursday, February 2 2023
Thursday, February 2 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Let’s stop pretending SA is doing fine
Opinion / Letters
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Time to start thinking the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: The state of disaster is ... a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Bavuma played one of SA’s great ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KENNETH MOENG MOKGATLHE: North West is dying of ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.