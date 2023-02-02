KENNETH MOENG MOKGATLHE: North West is dying of thirst

Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
2023 kick-started a litany of problems for the ever-worsening government of North West province. In the second week of the year Lehurutshe residents near Zeerust barricaded the N4 leading to Botswana, demanding water from their district municipality, Ngaka Modiri Molema. The protest turned violent when police arrived and schools had to be closed.
As we were given more information on the cause of the water crisis, we learnt that about R2.5m had been spent to install a pump to supply water to a fire station in Lehurutshe. However, to the surprise of the residents the new water system has never produced a drop. Corruption has become common in the province, especially in water projects because of the extent of the related budgets, with politicians and tenderpreneurs colluding to steal taxpayers’ money.
As you go around North West you realise that the water catastrophe is due to incompetence. Farmers, black and white, manage to install reliable water systems on their private farms for the crops and animals. These water systems are cheaper, better maintained and more reliable than those installed by government. One protester, Pilot Mosothoane (43) from Zeerust argues that Ngaka Modiri Molema budgeted over R1bn for water projects last year, but there are still regular protests related to shortages.
A couple of weeks ago residents of Braklaagte, Supingstad, Lehurutshe and Christiana embarked on separate protests to demand water from Ngaka Modiri Molema. Whenever there are protests the district municipality sends its technical team to restore the water supply, indicating that the local municipalities do not have the required personnel owing to cadre deployment. They have to outsource — at a price — to companies owned by either politicians or their networks.
Clover rolls over
It is disturbing that the provincial and national governments were never worried when the largest dairy producer in the region, Clover, left Lichtenburg due to poor service delivery. The company had frequently complained about a lack of clean water and poor roads. It is still not clear why Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality has not been placed under administration for its role in driving investment from the North West.
Instead of fixing their small town, local politicians in Ditsobotla local municipality are fighting among themselves, while the people of Lichtenburg and Coligny are suffering the effects of this poor leadership. The divisions at Ditsobotla have everything to do with the divisions inside the ANC. It is about occupying powerful positions in the municipality to redirect contracts to people who will pay kickbacks or help strengthen a particular ANC faction. This fight has got nothing to do with the people or service delivery.
It is shocking that the government was so passive when a big company decided to leave Lichtenburg. No effort was made to dissuade Clover. Instead of talking to the company government resources were used to insult and attack it. That bled more jobs for the locals and small businesses were left to suffer as a result of indecisiveness by the provincial and district governments.
After recent by-elections where the ANC failed to obtain an outright majority, it is not clear whether Ditsobotla has a mayor. The Patriotic Alliance’s Itumeleng Lethoko was elected mayor but resigned four hours later, only to withdraw the resignation 24 hours thereafter. The new speaker, the ANC’s Fikeni Alfred Jakeni, is set to face a motion of no confidence. The Ditsobotla council is clearly divided, but less clear is whether service delivery even appears on any party’s agenda.
Factional feuds
While the water crisis is a concern to every person in the country, it is worrying to see how some ANC leaders are using genuine grievances to advance their factional internal feuds. “These marches and protests are not helping us, they are helping government officials as they will use our photos and statements to supplement their proposals to the Treasury to increase the allocation of money, especially for water,” Mosothoane says. “Treasury will then send the money and that money will end up in someone’s pocket while we continue to complain about water.”
When addressing the two-day provincial conference of the SA Local Government Association recently, North West premier Bushy Maape warned councillors about poor service delivery. “We should be more concerned with service delivery and job creation than any other thing in our municipalities. Our people have lost patience. Let’s not disappoint them as we move forward. Let us prioritise service delivery and job creation as this will go a long way in addressing the challenges of unemployment and poverty in our communities,” Maape said.
Meanwhile, the rank and file of the ANC acknowledge that the party continues to fail the people of SA; the politicians’ words aren’t matched with deeds.
• Mokgatlhe is a freelance writer and political commentator.
KENNETH MOENG MOKGATLHE: North West is dying of thirst
The water crisis in the province is due to sheer incompetence, while politicians and tenderpreneurs collude to steal taxpayers’ money
