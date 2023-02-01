Opinion

KYLE WALES: Ending zero-Covid no panacea for China’s loss of investment appeal

Poor regulation, the emergence of Xi Jinping as a political strongman and aggressive political rhetoric have spooked portfolio managers

01 February 2023 - 05:00 Kyle Wales
Picture: BLOOMBERG
China’s abandonment of its zero-Covid-19 policy is a positive economic development for it and the rest of the world. However, while the short-term financial market response may have been ebullient, it doesn’t mean investor concerns will, or should, go away any time soon.

The lifting of zero-Covid does little to atone for the longer-term negative effects the policy has had on the quality of life of Chinese citizens or their economy. Many suffered as their personal freedoms were taken away. Then the policy’s rapid withdrawal, rather than a patient, considered policy reversal, has caused a greater number of Covid-19 deaths than would have otherwise been the case.

The Chinese were not the only economic casualty of zero-Covid; foreign investors were similarly harmed. Zero-Covid is just one in a long line of decisions taken at the top echelon of the Chinese government that has negatively affected investors and that has caused deeply negative investment returns.

The following missteps have hampered its investment case:

  • Its poor approach to regulation began in 2020, when in quick succession the initial public offering (IPO) of Ant (a subsidiary of Alibaba) was abandoned due to Jack Ma’s criticism of China’s regulators, China’s for-profit education sector was regulated out of existence at the stroke of a pen, and the investment value of the New York-listed Didi (a ride-hailing company) was impaired to zero after it was forced to delist just 11 months after its June 2021 IPO. The Hang Seng thus fell 20% from the beginning of 2020, while the MSCI ACWI moved sideways. Within this context, the recent market strength is merely a blip on the radar screen.
  • The emergence of Xi Jinping as a political strongman spooked investors. His securing an unprecedented third term as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party was viewed negatively globally because it further concentrates power in the hands of a single individual. This adds to the unpredictability of the Chinese government’s decision-making. Definite parallels can be drawn with Russia and Turkey, with both of those economies sliding after their leaders expanded their mandates to rule, heralding political repression.
  • Aggressive political rhetoric is not helping China’s economic prospects — or the way investors view the country as an investment opportunity. Though China’s manufacturing sector will undoubtedly get a boost from returning factory workers, and the resumption of tourism will boost its services sector, other factors are at play. China’s manufacturing sector has not only been weak due to its zero-Covid policy but also due to weak demand from the West. Some of this weakness is due to slowing growth, but it is also a result of political issues.

China’s hostile approach to the West has already meant one of its largest investors (Apple) is steadily moving manufacturing to less hostile locations such as Vietnam and India. This trend will continue. The government’s erratic policymaking has contributed to other Western companies reassessing their dependence on China in their supply chains. Any short-term recovery should also be placed in context of the longer-term damage that has been done over the past few years. 

China is sufficiently large that for many foreign investors it is simply too big to be ignored. However, recent years have seen the rewriting of the rules of the game. As a result, a large part of the discount investors are now applying to Chinese assets should remain to account for geopolitical risk, and the percentage of their portfolios they are prepared to allocate to China should be smaller, despite recent strength in Chinese assets. 

• Wales is portfolio manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Dlamini Zuma to fight order compelling her to release lockdown records

Dlamini Zuma appoints new legal team that will seek a high court application to rescind last year’s order that she provide Sakeliga with all the ...
National
1 day ago

China has formally arrested nine Covid-19 protesters, says rights group

They’re accused of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’, a catch-all charge often used against dissidents in China, which carries a possible ...
News
6 days ago

China’s reopened borders brighten deal outlook for M&A and fundraising

Sectors linked to strengthening the Asian country’s economic prospects are expected to drive dealmaking, with healthcare and industrial technology ...
World
6 days ago
