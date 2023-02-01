KYLE WALES: Ending zero-Covid no panacea for China’s loss of investment appeal

Investors await chair Jerome Powell’s address to gauge the future direction of the US central bank
China’s abandonment of its zero-Covid-19 policy is a positive economic development for it and the rest of the world. However, while the short-term financial market response may have been ebullient, it doesn’t mean investor concerns will, or should, go away any time soon.
The lifting of zero-Covid does little to atone for the longer-term negative effects the policy has had on the quality of life of Chinese citizens or their economy. Many suffered as their personal freedoms were taken away. Then the policy’s rapid withdrawal, rather than a patient, considered policy reversal, has caused a greater number of Covid-19 deaths than would have otherwise been the case.
The Chinese were not the only economic casualty of zero-Covid; foreign investors were similarly harmed. Zero-Covid is just one in a long line of decisions taken at the top echelon of the Chinese government that has negatively affected investors and that has caused deeply negative investment returns.
The following missteps have hampered its investment case:
China’s hostile approach to the West has already meant one of its largest investors (Apple) is steadily moving manufacturing to less hostile locations such as Vietnam and India. This trend will continue. The government’s erratic policymaking has contributed to other Western companies reassessing their dependence on China in their supply chains. Any short-term recovery should also be placed in context of the longer-term damage that has been done over the past few years.
China is sufficiently large that for many foreign investors it is simply too big to be ignored. However, recent years have seen the rewriting of the rules of the game. As a result, a large part of the discount investors are now applying to Chinese assets should remain to account for geopolitical risk, and the percentage of their portfolios they are prepared to allocate to China should be smaller, despite recent strength in Chinese assets.
• Wales is portfolio manager at Flagship Asset Management.
KYLE WALES: Ending zero-Covid no panacea for China’s loss of investment appeal
Poor regulation, the emergence of Xi Jinping as a political strongman and aggressive political rhetoric have spooked portfolio managers
