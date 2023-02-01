Opinion

CARTOON: Disastrous gift

01 February 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
EDITORIAL: Beware the slippery slope of ‘energy emergency’

A state of disaster is no solution to the malaise at the heart of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government
Opinion
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa reads his energy chiefs the riot act

President cracks the whip and tells officials to speed up energy reform as calls to declare a state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction
Economy
8 hours ago

National state of disaster over energy crisis on the cards

ANC and alliance partners recommend that a national state of disaster be declared over worsening power crisis
National
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Time to start thinking the unthinkable

Will the governing party turn to Brics partner China to help resolve SA's energy crisis?
Opinion
8 hours ago

ANC says load-shedding could lead to increased civil unrest

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Politics
2 days ago
