STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: Panic and disruption as visa exemption deadline looms

With just a few weeks before a home affairs blanket exemption for all visa and waiver applications comes to an end on March 31, the future of tens of thousands of foreign nationals living in SA is in jeopardy.
Foreigners who have visa/appeals/waiver applications pending are now confronted with huge uncertainty over whether the exemption will be extended while the department deals with a backlog in applications, or whether they will be forced to disrupt their lives and families to remain compliant with immigration laws.
Thousands have expired visas, rejected or pending applications. If the exemption is not extended beyond March these foreigners may be in the country illegally. For many the only option appears to be to travel to their country of origin before the exemption ends, and apply for a short-term tourist visa to come back to SA and await the outcome of their applications.
However, even doing this is not as simple as it sounds. Travel costs are significant, and many foreigners in SA no longer have family or friends to accommodate them while they await their visas if travelling from a visa-restricted country — a process that can take up to a year.
Our practice consults daily with foreigners panicking and often in tears over the prospect of having to split up their families, take their children out of school and run their businesses while grappling with their visa challenges — potentially for years to come. Adding to their woes, SA banks freeze the accounts of those whose visas have expired. This is prompting wealthy foreigners and foreign business owners to consider moving their money out of the country to avoid losing access to their funds.
For those applicants who give birth when they don’t have a valid visa, or where an application is pending, home affairs will not issue a birth certificate for the baby. This means scores of stateless children who cannot be added to a medical aid or be enrolled in schools.
No end in sight
Compounding this situation is the slow progress the department is making in clearing the backlogs that developed during the pandemic lockdown. Despite promises to end corruption and incompetence in the department, our office and colleagues in the immigration law sector have seen no evidence that progress is being made. Indeed, there is a suspicion that home affairs officials are attending to backlogs by summarily rejecting every visa application they receive.
Applications for retirement visas are rejected on the grounds that an individual doesn’t have a formal pension, though they are wealthy individuals who own multiple properties and have monthly incomes easily 10 times the stipulated minimum.
We are seeing rejections of extremely wealthy people who earn hundreds of thousands of rand a month and have millions of rand to invest in local businesses. Skilled people with decades of experience, who also employ hundreds of South Africans, are being rejected. Major corporates with multinational staff are now battling to renew their teams’ visas and bring experts into the country.
Appeals and waiver applications can drag on for months, even years. One conclusion to be drawn from these spurious blanket rejections is that xenophobia is rising in SA and influencing decisions by home affairs officials. While the department should be commended for its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, the new direction taken by the minister is cause for concern.
Last year home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi mentioned plans for a complete overhaul of the immigration system, citing an “immigration crisis”. This implies a closing of the country’s borders, rather than improvements to home affairs processes to allow SA’s sound immigration laws to be properly adhered to.
This aligns with the proposal presented to the ANC policy conference last year on a new, over-arching migration policy framework to make immigration laws even more stringent.
Motsoaledi said the proposals include the appointment of an immigration board involving at least 11 government departments that are affected by immigration, including health; higher education; basic education; trade, industry & competition; small business; defence; and international relations & co-operation; as well as trade unions, representatives of civil society and experts appointed by the minister.
Another proposal was for the establishment of special immigration courts. If implemented, these proposals could add yet more layers of red tape that only serve to increase the complexity, time and cost involved in the visa application process, and disrupt more lives in the process.
• De Saude Darbandi is SA immigration & citizenship law specialist at De Saude Darbandi (DSD Immigration) Attorneys.
STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: Panic and disruption as visa exemption deadline looms
The future of tens of thousands of foreign nationals in SA is in jeopardy amid a backlog in applications
