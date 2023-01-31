Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
We need coalitions based on a clear set of principles instead of gross political expedience
Judge’s decision lauded but will further delay Zuma arms deal trial
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
Packaging group slumps after it reduced the size of its proposed rights offer to no more than R1.5bn
Energy crisis hammers industries and will weigh on GDP
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely
The captain replied in the best way to the insults he has had to take from nobodies
Highlights include fully autonomous driving capability and virtual reality displays
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Putin cries foul
PANKAJ MISHRA: The West and Ukraine — a treacherous new era in global politics has begun
Russian gouges out its biggest advances in months
Finland to stick with Sweden in Nato bid
Russia pounds Ukraine with missiles after tank pledges from West
Russia’s Sergei Lavrov praises SA’s ‘principled’ stance on Ukraine conflict
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.