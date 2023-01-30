CARTOON: Thapelo Amad on a short leash

The all share index rose nearly 2% last week, stretching the month-to-date gains to just less than 11%
In the current environment trade measures could pluck the last few feathers from the near-naked carcass of the embattled local poultry sector
Global funders back SA’s just energy transition plans but want to see speedy delivery
EFF leader Julius Malema instructs all eight party deputy mayors to resign
Naspers escapes punishment after announcing it will be slashing its workforce almost a third
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Iran claims to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near Isfahan
Despite the growing list of players whose careers were cut short by injuries, they knowingly risk that in the inherently dangerous code
In the high stakes of professional sport, thermoregulation is vital for ensuring healthy athletes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
