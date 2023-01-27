Opinion

CARTOON: Reality check for Ramaphosa

27 January 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, January 27 2023
Friday, January 27 2023

Reserve Bank’s lighter touch signals interest rates are near peak

2023 started with high inflation, while weak economic growth continues to shape global conditions
Economy
15 hours ago

Ramaphosa: Eskom must be cautious in implementing tariff increases

The president has told stakeholders that Eskom is ‘too big to fail’ and solutions must be found with government help
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Someone’s got to pay for the electricity, Mr President

Eskom should not accede to Ramaphosa’s outrageous suggestion that it hold off on a tariff increase
Opinion
1 day ago

Latest polls show ANC has sunk to new lows with voters

Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Politics
1 day ago

Cape Town lets loose the power of homes and businesses

Treasury allows the metro to buy excess electricity from private users
National
2 days ago
Thursday, January 26 2023
Thursday, January 26 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Stop the daydreams about a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Someone’s got to pay for the ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank’s bleak growth forecast a ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: More disconnects between value ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BRIAN KANTOR: A further case study: using ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.