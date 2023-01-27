Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Bank now expects the economy to grow by just 0.3% this year, because of much worse load-shedding and trouble at Transnet
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
CARTOON: Reality check for Ramaphosa
Reserve Bank’s lighter touch signals interest rates are near peak
Ramaphosa: Eskom must be cautious in implementing tariff increases
EDITORIAL: Someone’s got to pay for the electricity, Mr President
Latest polls show ANC has sunk to new lows with voters
Cape Town lets loose the power of homes and businesses
