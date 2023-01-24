Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Popular new platform ‘could be used by criminals’
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been among a group of Nato allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
Koeksisters, boerewors and kwaito are used to market the country. None would have existed without slavery at the Cape
CARTOON: Pandor-ing to Russia
Russia’s Sergei Lavrov praises SA’s ‘principled’ stance on Ukraine conflict
EDITORIAL: Incoherent foreign policy requires a rethink
SA dismisses furore about naval exercise with Russia and China
TOM EATON: SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all Ukrainian lights
NEWS ANALYSIS: Scramble for Africa hots up as Lavrov and Yellen join procession to Pretoria
