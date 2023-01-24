Opinion

CARTOON: Pandor-ing to Russia

24 January 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, January 24 2023
Tuesday, January 24 2023

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov praises SA’s ‘principled’ stance on Ukraine conflict

Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
National
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Incoherent foreign policy requires a rethink

We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
Opinion
2 hours ago

SA dismisses furore about naval exercise with Russia and China

This comes as international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday
National
20 hours ago

TOM EATON: SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all Ukrainian lights

As Russia struggles to sell stalemates as victories, the ANC can advise it on how to reframe failure as ‘renewal’
Opinion
2 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Scramble for Africa hots up as Lavrov and Yellen join procession to Pretoria

Russia’s foreign minister’s visit and the military exercises are likely to irritate Washington as Yellen heads to SA
National
1 day ago
Monday, January 23 2023
Monday, January 23 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ambitious projects are under way to produce green ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Incoherent foreign policy requires a ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TONY LEON: Klein Krokodil Mantashe morphs into a ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: SA can teach Lavrov how to put out all ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: We must all rally behind fixing ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.