The Topix index jumped about 0.9% while Australian shares reversed a small initial gain and US equity futures inched down
The energy minister clings to the carcass of dead policy, champions fossil fuels and denies the facts that have plunged SA into enervating blackouts
This comes as international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Outages were reported in locations including Karachi, Lahore and capital Islamabad, and it could take as long as 12 hours to fully restore electricity
Forcing a rugby union to go under because of nostalgia is as selfish as thinking of preserving the rugby venue is impractical and ridiculous
The Central Energy Fund predicts petrol will increase 25c/l
CARTOON: ANC’s wasted years
Ramaphosa ally Mxolisi Dukwana takes charge of the ANC in Free State
Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa, Zuma and Godongwana over load-shedding
PETER BRUCE: Politicians’ load-shedding sums just don’t add up
High court to hear DA’s bid to have cadre deployment policy declared unlawful
ANTHONY BUTLER: Opposition hoping Eskom crisis will dislodge ANC
