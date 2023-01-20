Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
Lesetja Kganyago has echoed pleas to equip pupils with the skills they need in a modern world
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
West African nation recently secured a $3bn rescue package from the IMF
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
CEO Sergio Rial resigned less than two weeks after taking the job citing the discovery of nearly $4bn in 'accounting inconsistencies'
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
CARTOON: The load-shedding interpreter
JUSTICE MALALA: Gwede Mantashe — a windbag who blows no good
Legal action taken against Ramaphosa over inaction on energy law
HILTON TROLLIP: Mantashe, like Mbeki, uses science denialism for political machinations
MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ideas paralyse governance
‘Dangerous’ if ANC, energy minister choose Eskom boss
HILARY JOFFE: Mantashe becoming Eskom boss could just make its pale light fade
