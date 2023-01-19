MIKE MULLER: Koeberg’s crustaceans, five decades on

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
As we stagger into 2023 we should reflect on where we’ve come from, what we got wrong and whether our successes reflected sound judgment or just good luck. With SA’s lights going on and off like Christmas decorations, a long view may help keep our challenges in perspective.
Consider that 50 years ago the US and Britain, with France close behind, were scrambling to control global uranium supplies. Aside from building more atomic bombs than the Russians, they also wanted fuel for the new nuclear power stations that would replace oil and coal. So they were happy to help SA develop its nominally peaceful nuclear capabilities.
Prime minister BJ Vorster hoped possession of the world’s third largest uranium reserves might shield SA from the winds of political change. He announced a “unique” uranium enrichment technology that “revolutionised” nuclear power, not mentioning Germany’s contribution of nuclear know-how in exchange for uranium, which its former enemies had monopolised.
Back then, SA’s big energy question was not about load-shedding, state capture and the dangers of relying on Russia. Rather, it was whether the country needed nuclear power, and if so whether the first station should be built at Koeberg close to Cape Town, as Eskom was proposing.
Nuclear power was still associated with atomic bombs, radioactive fallout, destruction and death. But as people in Europe and the US got over fears of nuclear annihilation and peered across their grimy industrial landscapes they began to worry about more immediate environmental threats to their health and futures.
Was it a good idea to live down the road from an oil refinery or nuclear power station? What were the risks and alternatives? Could bland reassurances from political platforms and company boardrooms be trusted?
I’d just dropped out of chemical engineering studies at London’s Imperial College after a field trip to Shellhaven, Europe’s largest oil refinery. After an hour being driven around the monstrous steaming and flaring installations, we had not seen a single person. Not the kind of place I wanted to work.
Back in Southern Africa I thought my smattering of science and engineering might help hack a career as a science journalist, and the nuclear debate offered obvious opportunities. But how to avoid sensationalist scaremongering while remaining interesting and accurate?
The approach was to surprise people. Answering the question: “How dangerous will Koeberg’s fallout be?” I suggested that “the most harmful pollutant the Koeberg station is likely to produce is hot water”. That piqued readers’ interest.
JR Colley, later head of Eskom's nuclear division, had explained that radioactive discharges would not be a problem. “We are looking, for instance, at what happens to a crayfish sitting right at the end of our effluent pipe and at the possible effects if someone eats a crayfish like this every day for the rest of his life”, he assured me.
However, Koeberg’s warm water discharge could have had local environmental effects. “At the worst, it might encourage the sort of marine life one finds on the Natal coast at the expense of the present forms,” he conceded. Not everyone believed Koeberg would just grow bigger crayfish. Cape Town’s then medical officer of health, Reg Coogan, moved from nearby Milnerton to Gordon’s Bay, 40km further south, citing the risks of a nuclear disaster.
Perhaps because the hot water story looked sufficiently harmless, I was able to engage the Atomic Energy Board to ask more substantive questions for Britain’s New Scientist magazine about the economic opportunities uranium enrichment might offer. Vorster’s dubious claim that SA would only use nuclear power for peaceful purposes was later debunked by FW de Klerk’s 1993 admission that seven bombs had been built using enriched uranium.
Fast forward to today. After helping SA’s enrichment efforts Germany decided to close its nuclear power stations — just in time for the current energy crisis. Lately, the US, UK and France are trying to rebuild nuclear capabilities lost because of policy vacillation.
Dr Coogan’s feared nuclear disaster has not yet happened, and Koeberg remains one of Eskom’s cheapest and most reliable sources of electricity. There is general dismay that taking it offline for refurbishment (after 40 years) will aggravate load-shedding. However, though some South Africans still want more nuclear power stations, uranium enrichment is off the agenda.
Meanwhile, recent studies report little environmental effects from Koeberg’s warm water. Local crayfish have remained disappointingly small. But then, in today’s SA that’s probably due to poaching.
• Muller, a registered professional engineer and former civil servant, is visiting adjunct professor at the Wits School of Governance.
MIKE MULLER: Koeberg’s crustaceans, five decades on
Success of the facility should prompt a review of nuclear power
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.