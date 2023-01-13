PREMLIN PILLAY: Data’s applications are as limitless as human creativity

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
Data sits at the centre of the global fourth industrial revolution (4IR), with analysts believing there is a major opportunity for Africa to create its own talent to help businesses make informed decisions, predict markets, and prepare for unforeseen calamities.
However, data by itself means nothing. Humans, businesses and machines are generating billions of data points every day, rendering the “big data” buzzword obsolete. Kick-starting 4IR in Africa cannot, and should not, therefore be implemented by a company in Silicon Valley — we will need specific and tailored African solutions and in-country expertise for African problems.
If Africa gets it right the benefits are immense. Skills and jobs acceleration, business growth, trade and innovation all lie in wait. The latest GSMA statistics show that in 2021 mobile technologies and services generated about 8% of GDP across Sub-Saharan Africa, a contribution of almost $140bn of economic value. According to the research by the UN’s International Telecommunication Union, a 10% increase in mobile broadband penetration yields an increase in 2% in GDP.
But Africa still has major hindrances to taking full advantage of all these opportunities, especially on the data front. A recent report in SA, for instance, highlighted the tragic story of a young man who had a matric certificate but has been left in limbo because he has no ID number or birth certificate. The same problem is severe elsewhere in Africa. A project of the Centre for internet & Society (CIS), and Research ICT Africa notes that about 500-million people in Africa live without any form of legal identification (birth certificate or national ID).
The use of digital forms of identification will be increasingly important because of their relative ease, low cost, and convenience compared with analogue systems. It is virtually impossible to build a profile of anyone if this persists and makes giving credit, loans, or contracts incredibly risky.
Mettus, the new holding entity for four established independent brands across the fast-growing and in-demand credit check, background screening and big data, analytics and technology markets, is already seeing the impact on the ground in projects for Africa that make a tangible difference.
Our involvement in the World Health Organisation (WHO) project that is helping identify and trace mineworkers who contracted silicosis in the 1980s and 1990s to compensate them and their families financially, is proof of what can be done when data is harnessed for the greater good.
One of the companies in our stable is Managed Integrity Evaluation Pty Ltd (MIE), whose 10th annual Background Screening Index shows that almost 2-million background checks were requested in 2020. There was a 700% increase in social media requests as a part of candidate screening over the previous year and these are expected to increase as a result of increased unemployment and economic strain. We want to be part of the solution and are pleased with the extensive growth in demand for these services, which we will continue to expand and improve, for instance, as the new digital ID system in SA kicks into gear.
Policy bottlenecks
The real drawback to accelerating these levels of integration and growth lie on the policy front, which will include reforms in education, cybersecurity and infrastructure, among other areas.
Some of the other challenges facing data science in Africa include the lack of data to aid machine learning. For example, the low rate of online articles in local languages means natural language processing (NLP) becomes almost impossible
A lack of centralised databases means harvesting coherent data across multiple data points is all but impossible, while automated machine learning (AutoML) applications are built in tech hubs such as San Francisco with little understanding of the realities and complexities of the contexts in which they will be applied.
The key is for policy and data solutions to align so that practical answers to African problems can be found and the move to 4IR be accelerated. This will help people and organisations go from chaos to clarity, no matter where they are in their data journey.
The risk is doing too little and not ensuring a sufficient policy tilt to accommodate the fast pace of change.
Pillay is head XDS Consumer, a Mettus company.
PREMLIN PILLAY: Data’s applications are as limitless as human creativity
Policy and data solutions need to be aligned so that practical answers to African problems can be found, accelerating the move to 4IR
