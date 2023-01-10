JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
Inflation will remain the key factor in determining how markets perform
Crisis committee tackles permit process, which delays building of renewable energy projects
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
If the number of poor falls quickly, few of us will mope about a billionaire buying an extra yacht
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Thirty years ago the fast-food icon changed the country with meat, bread and potatoes. Until Putin invaded Ukraine
CARTOON: RIP ANC ‘renewal’
Ramaphosa says he won’t consider resigning
Ramaphosa promises strenuous efforts to revive ANC’s fortunes
Ramaphosa wants to retool industrial policy with Africa in mind
EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of uncertainty
Ramaphosa ANC win eases policy uncertainty in SA
