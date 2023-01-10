Opinion

CARTOON: RIP ANC ‘renewal’

10 January 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, January 10 2023
Tuesday, January 10 2023

Ramaphosa says he won’t consider resigning

The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Politics
13 hours ago

Ramaphosa promises strenuous efforts to revive ANC’s fortunes

January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa wants to retool industrial policy with Africa in mind

President says rejigged industrial policy will respond to SA's challenges and its trade and economic position in Africa
National
28 minutes ago

EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of uncertainty

It is not clear that the ANC is coming up with much new thinking on SA’s poor economic performance
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa ANC win eases policy uncertainty in SA

Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the ...
Economy
1 day ago
Monday, January 9 2023
Monday, January 9 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Eskom’s renewable energy shocker
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Cape Town could embark on a rapid build ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
Nine out of five — 2023 outlook
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ROELOF BOTHA: Time to say goodbye to coal, and ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.