JOHN FRASER: Abolition of media’s personal contact with leaders erodes civil liberties

The ministerial briefing to announce SA’s frequently irrational Covid-19 lockdown measures was one of the last media events I attended in person for what would be a few years.
I was doomed to struggle to hear properly when later Covid-19 briefings and many other media events were transmitted via YouTube, Zoom, television broadcasts and other electronic channels. But things haven’t become all that much better now that I and millions of others have caught Covid-19, recovered and returned to abnormal life.
The abolition of face-to-face contact between journalists and those they need to monitor is as much an erosion of our civil liberties as the insane Covid-19 booze, cigarette and rotisserie chicken bans, the regulations on the sale of flip-flops and other harmless clothing, and some of the other intrusive and brainless lockdown rules.
I have noticed that when communication is through electronic channels some of my questions — and those of my media colleagues — are ignored. It gets worse when the answer is useless or evasive and any follow-up attempt is blocked. If you are there you can raise a fuss, insist on getting your answer or try to ambush the speaker at the end of the event.
Things have got slightly better as the Covid-19 hysteria has subsided. When SA’s green goddess, environment minister Barbara Creecy, returned from the COP27 talks in Egypt she briefed us online. To be fair, she answered all questions, but there was still the missing interaction, the chance to collar an official on the sidelines and get that extra insight.
Even staying on the media mailing and invitation lists of many companies, government and business organisations is more difficult than preserving one’s virginity on Love Island
Journalists should be out there interacting, not staring at screens, and should seek to operate beyond the propaganda world of cut-’n-paste and rehashed news releases.
But it would be unfair to suggest that the government is the sole villain of Covid-19-fuelled communications clampdowns. Corporate SA is also moving into its own media-proof bunkers.
Take listed companies, which used to openly brief on their financial results to the investment community and journalists. These six-monthly gatherings were often the only time executives would break cover.
A trend that was already emerging long before Covid-19 has accelerated since the lockdowns wound down. Where once an entire company’s management team would join the CEO in routine financial results briefings in Johannesburg and Cape Town (and other venues occasionally), it has now become cheaper and more convenient to do just one gig and beam out the presentation.
It seems strange that with no restrictions on gatherings corporate investor relations and media events are so often still held online only. As Business Day’s star columnist and analyst Chris Gilmour has previously argued in these pages, something valuable is lost when the routine eyeball-to-eyeball is lost.
It is cheaper and easier to dispense with physical briefings, and it frees up CEOs so they can spend even more time preening in front of the television cameras. But their gain is our loss.
Chat afterwards
As a journalist covering the steel industry for Business Day I used to attend briefings of what was then Iscor, and would arrive early because I knew I would catch the management team after their early breakfast briefings to staff. More than once I secured a front-page story from a private chat, which enabled me to stay ahead of the competition.
Meanwhile, it can be invaluable to many of us to listen to the questions posed by analysts at company results presentations and to chat with them afterwards — because they know their stuff and can often rescue unprepared hacks by pointing them in a fresh and unthought-of direction.
While I am perhaps too well known for being the first at the bar — followed by a sprint to the buffet — there is something immensely valuable about postbriefing chatting, particularly when the company bigwigs join in. And even more rewarding on those all-too-rare occasions when they call for the wine list.
Firms such as Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Checkers and so many others in other listed sectors now tend to hold just one six-monthly results briefing instead of the two they used to host. Cape Town, but no Joburg. Or it is all completely online. Or only a selected few are invited.
Even staying on the media mailing and invitation lists of many companies, government and business organisations is more difficult than preserving one’s virginity on Love Island. Parastatals, the presidency and the Industrial Development Corporation are worse than awful, many auto companies and organised business groupings are terrible — and don’t get me started on some of the listed retailers or the communications black hole that is Sasol. And as for the African Continental Free Trade Area secretariat….
Dogged activities
Investment analysts have their association, which does admit some financial journalists and issues others with invitations to the briefing events it hosts, though my own invitation letterbox is always empty nowadays. And I have yet to see much agreement within that body on the need to hold company executives to better account, to ensure better and more regular face-to-face interaction.
Don’t think this is just my problem. It is easy to despise the media, and there are enough examples of our misbehaviour to support this stance. But just think of all the political and corporate misdeeds in this country, and how many of them came to light thanks to the dogged and sometimes risky activities of journalists, or leaks to the media by those fed up with the scale of sleaze and corruption they were immersed in.
Despise us if you will, but we in the media and investment community represent your best hope of keeping a watchful eye on — and exposing the activities of — the always well-remunerated but not always so good or so great.
Covid-19 killed far too many, wrecked too many other lives and destroyed far too many businesses. Worryingly, it has also opened the door further to a far less transparent and informed future SA.
• Fraser is a grumpy old journalist who is always free for lunch.
JOHN FRASER: Abolition of media’s personal contact with leaders erodes civil liberties
The government and corporate SA are the villains of Covid-19-fuelled communications clampdowns as they move into journalist-proof bunkers
