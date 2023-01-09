With inflation and rate hike expectations having moderated considerably analysts expect a strong showing from fixed-income securities
The Sharks conceded the URC game against Connacht due to an arduous, about 40-hour journey via the Middle East
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the outlook
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: ANC unplugged (from reality)
ANC sidesteps step-aside rule as conference wraps
Ramaphosa ANC win eases policy uncertainty in SA
EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of uncertainty
Ramaphosa pleads for more time ahead of a cabinet reshuffle
ANC signals caution on green energy transition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.