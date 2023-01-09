Opinion

CARTOON: ANC unplugged (from reality)

09 January 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
ANC sidesteps step-aside rule as conference wraps

No word on the fate of the measure, but Ramaphosa says fight against shortcomings continues
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa ANC win eases policy uncertainty in SA

Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the ...
Economy
22 minutes ago

EDITORIAL: ANC economic resolutions welcome though dogged by overhang of uncertainty

It is not clear that the ANC is coming up with much new thinking on SA’s poor economic performance
Opinion
24 minutes ago

Ramaphosa pleads for more time ahead of a cabinet reshuffle

The governing ANC is under pressure as the 2024 general election draws closer
Politics
10 hours ago

ANC signals caution on green energy transition

Ramaphosa says change ‘must be executed at a pace that is in concert with the developmental needs of our country’
News
2 days ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.