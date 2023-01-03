Wall Street in guarded mood with US labour market seen to remain tight
Musk launches Cybertruck 2 with the power of thought
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Watchdogs find Elon Musk electric carmaker violated advertising and commerce laws
US, EU and China are in a simultaneous slowdown, says IMF chief Georgieva
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Movie ticket sales show people are still holding on to their cash ahead of lunar new year
Zoom-only commentating at Aussie Open for tennis legend
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the National Treasury.
Some activities are just not suitable for a majority vote. What you choose to have for dinner is not a matter you would submit to a committee for a decision. You might get a family consensus on shared meals, and on a special occasion you might really take a family vote, but most would find it absurd to seek a decision from an outside group or the city council.
Similarly, when you buy a personal item at a shop the transaction is between you and the people running that shop. It is what we call a bilateral decision: there are only two parties involved. You have the best sense of what you wish to purchase and, with only two parties involved, the transaction can be simple and quick. Shifting that decision to a committee would slow down everything and you would be at risk of receiving an item that you would not have chosen for yourself...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
RICHARD J GRANT: Centralisation and the dumbing down of power
Local government doing a few things well will supply better service and be more responsive than national regimes
Some activities are just not suitable for a majority vote. What you choose to have for dinner is not a matter you would submit to a committee for a decision. You might get a family consensus on shared meals, and on a special occasion you might really take a family vote, but most would find it absurd to seek a decision from an outside group or the city council.
Similarly, when you buy a personal item at a shop the transaction is between you and the people running that shop. It is what we call a bilateral decision: there are only two parties involved. You have the best sense of what you wish to purchase and, with only two parties involved, the transaction can be simple and quick. Shifting that decision to a committee would slow down everything and you would be at risk of receiving an item that you would not have chosen for yourself...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.