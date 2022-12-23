CHARLES R STITH: A 40-year retrospective on SA

Local currency has notched up gains every day since the president was re-elected to lead the ANC
As I near the end of the 40th anniversary of my first visit to SA, and the end of another year, I thought a year-end reflection wouldn’t be a bad idea. It was 1982 when I set foot in SA for the first time. I can’t believe it’s been 40 years. In thinking about it, it also struck me that 40 is an apocryphal number.
After the children of Israel escaped bondage in Egypt they wandered in the wilderness for 40 years before finding their way to the promised land. It was 40 years from the time Robert Kennedy predicted America would elect a black president to Barack Obama becoming the 44th US president.
Forty years is the period it takes a new generation to complete the cycle of renewal. Forty years is therefore an interesting benchmark to measure the achievements and chronical the challenges this country has faced.
When I arrived in Johannesburg for the first time it was in the midst of protests over the death of trade unionist and anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett. Aggett died mysteriously (OK, was murdered) while in government detention.
One of the things that struck me about the protests was the large number of white people that had taken to the streets to express their anger over Aggett’s death and their disdain for the apartheid laws that defined SA at the time. My takeaway from the protest was apartheid’s days are numbered.
Given the massive resistance of black people in SA and the country’s isolation internationally, if support for apartheid was eroding among a new generation of white South Africans change was on the horizon. I did not know when apartheid would end. I certainly would not have predicted its death would be as near as 1990, but I knew it was on its last legs.
My next visit was as a member of then-US president Bill Clinton’s official delegation to observe the elections in 1994. I found several things striking. One was the air of optimism and excitement about the new dispensation on the part of most of the people with whom we met. The other was the amount of development that had taken place in the country between my first visit and then.
In 1982 there was practically nothing between Pretoria and Johannesburg. By the time I returned there was new infrastructure in place, as well as office parks and residential areas between the two cities. What made this striking was that much of that growth and development had taken place while the country was under sanctions from a good part of the rest of the world. Though maligned and disgraced, the progress I saw was a testament to the regime's prowess and commitment to the progress of the country.
In 1998 I became US ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania. Because Tanzania was both a member of the Southern African Development Community and the Eastern African Community I would get to SA for meetings and other official business with some regularity until my tenure ended in 2001.
Since that time, first as an academic and now as a businessman, I am in and out of the country with increasing frequency. I’m in SA enough that I have a clear bead on the best restaurants and night spots the country has to offer. While I don’t qualify as a sommelier, I do know a thing or two about SA wines. I’m here enough to maintain a non-residential membership at one of Johannesburg’s finest country clubs.
While I don’t know all of the nuances of politics SA-style, I do know the players and I do keep score on who is winning and who is losing. This is a long way of saying I consider myself more than a casual observer when it comes to things South African.
As I look back over the last 40 years, another observation is this: The first 10 years the ANC was in power were nothing short of miraculous in terms of the integration of black, coloured and Indian South Africans into the country’s economy and cultural fabric. More folks gained access to better housing, health care, jobs and education than at any time in the country’s history.
The chapeaux to that decade of development was SA being the first African country to host the Fifa World Cup. It was a smashing success by any measure. Two toots on the vuvuzela for that. All of this happened during the Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki eras. Though there were doubters as to whether SA’s black elite could deliver the goods in terms of development, for the first decade they did.
Since then, to say the country has had its “ups and downs” would be a profound understatement. Over the last decade and a half SA has had to live through 9/11’s impact on the global economy, the ANC’s ouster of Mbeki as SA president, Jacob Zuma’s rise and fall as the leader of the country, the 2008 banking debacle, and the Marikana massacre, which convulsed the country, raising questions about the ANC’s fealty to its pledge to look out for the “little guy”.
Oh, and load-shedding has become a daily reality in the life of the nation. If all of that were not enough, then came Covid and the policies to combat it that further crippled the country. And now there is the Phala Phala scandal that has engulfed the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa. Who knows where that will lead. In the words of African American poet Langston Hughes, of late life in SA “ain’t been no crystal staircase, it’s had tacks in it, and splinters, and boards torn up, and places with no carpet on the floor”.
Despite these low water marks I remain highly optimistic about the country’s future. The commitment to democracy and the rule of law remains steadfast. As long as that remains the case SA will be able to self-correct. Will it get messy at times, like now? The answer is yes. But, to paraphrase an observation made by Winston Churchill, “democracy is the worst form of government — except all those other forms that have been tried”.
While the country has lost some of the swagger of the heady days of the Mandela era, it still has its sizzle. It’s evident in the young people partying until the wee hours of the morning in Joburg’s posh nightspots, and the way the country is battling back after Covid. Both of these flow from the fact that SA has one of the most sophisticated and diverse economies in Africa, and in the world.
These are things about which to be optimistic, though in the words of Robert Burns, the country does have “miles to go before it sleeps, and promises to keep”.
Let me end by conflating the two observations I made earlier, one from the last days of apartheid, the other from the country’s first 10 years of majority rule. Both illustrate that there is white, black and brown leadership in SA that has the vision, creativity and resolve to move the country forward.
If the country can coalesce around a sense of common purpose; if black, brown and white business leaders can commit to building SA’s economy from the bottom up; if everybody can stop being so pessimistic and not be so hard on themselves and each other; if South Africans can embrace a future that sees it at the centre of Africa’s renaissance, the future is bright despite the literal and figurative darkness that makes a new dawn seem so hard to see.
Stith, a former US ambassador to Tanzania, is nonexecutive chair of the Johannesburg-based African Presidential Leadership Centre and executive chairman of the Pula Group, a US-based company that invests in high value opportunities in Africa.
