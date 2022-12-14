TAMI DIDIZA: ArcelorMittal customers’ claim over lack of capacity is just a bid to dodge import duties

Markets are ‘cautiously hoping for more dovish Fed and will pay attention to tone of rate decision’, Citadel Global director Bianca Botes says
Issues raised by a few self-interested customers do not justify the conclusion that ArcelorMittal has challenges “leading to discontent of its customers” (“Steel industry calls for removal of industry tariffs”, December 1).
In fact, there is regular engagement at various levels in the business to discuss customer needs and industry requirements, and ArcelorMittal SA has good relationships with its customers.
We submit that the claim by certain customers regarding a lack of capacity or late deliveries is nothing more than an attempt to be allowed to circumvent import duties, which are in place to protect the entire SA steel manufacturing sector — to the detriment of the local steel industry and long-term growth of the SA economy.
ArcelorMittal SA can meet all the requirements of the local steel industry, and the limiting factor to the growth of SA steel continues to be subdued aggregate demand. Aggregate demand in the steel industry includes normal domestic steel consumption, the steel consumption generated by private capital investment, the steel consumption generated by government spending, and the net steel trade position.
In the past 12 years the country’s apparent steel use has reduced 25%. In fact, one of ArcelorMittal SA’s blast furnaces in Vanderbijlpark has been shut temporarily until December due to low demand and high stocks in the market. This smaller furnace produces more than three times the annual requirements of many downstream customers.
A better-than-expected improvement in demand after the Covid-19 lockdowns caused a global shortage in steel. ArcelorMittal SA responded swiftly and worked tirelessly to catch up on the temporary backlog, despite logistical issues largely attributable to utterly inadequate rail infrastructure.
Unfair trade
SA’s available steelmaking capability far outstrips demand, but has lost 1.7-million tonnes (about a third of the country’s apparent steel consumption in 2021) to foreign steel mills. Imported steel products continue to affect the viability of the SA steel industry and it is for this reason that protection measures are in place.
Duties are a mechanism, well defined under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, to be used by governments to equalise the playing field against unfair trade. The various protection measures implemented by the SA government are in place to protect the steel manufacturing sector.
Duties have been imposed on various locally manufactured steel products produced by downstream manufacturers, such as fasteners, chains, wheelbarrows, steel tubing, roof sheets and cables, and not just on primary steel produced by ArcelorMittal SA and other steelmakers.
SA is also not alone in applying customs duties. Most steel-producing countries have taken significant steps to protect their steel sectors against imports, as per internationally agreed WTO rules. Normal customs duties on steel imports are seen in more than 150 out of 200 countries worldwide, and in almost all major steel-producing countries. About 135 countries have an average of 10% duty on SA exports to them, including China, which has a duty of 5% on SA steel imports.
ArcelorMittal SA supports downstream manufacturing. The assumption that without duties on primary steel products the downstream manufacturing sector would be on a level playing field with the rest of the world is incorrect. There are many other factors that affect the competitiveness of the local steel industry, not least of which is the availability, reliability and cost of logistics and electricity.
ArcelorMittal SA has supported pricing for the downstream sector in the following ways:
Unsubstantiated accusations should be examined for motive. ArcelorMittal SA is transparent and reports on its performance publicly as a listed entity. It would be interesting if some of the customers complaining about pricing could also be transparent about their pricing models, the imports they bring into the country, and transfer pricing arrangements with their related foreign entities. This will allow for a better comparison of pricing models and their appropriateness.
What is of concern is the number of contraventions of duties by certain downstream players, as is clear from data released recently by the SA Revenue Service. This needs to be addressed urgently as it is eroding the future growth potential of the country in the interest of short-term gains for a few. A business model based on subsidised prices should not be a reason to circumvent import duties to the detriment of the economy.
As for accusations of collusion, these are wild allegations without any factual basis or substance. As a good corporate citizen ArcelorMittal SA adheres to SA competition and other law, and remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the entire steel manufacturing supply chain plays an active role in building a thriving SA economy.
There has indeed been a decline in production capacity utilisation of the local steel sector. However, the story behind the decrease is a microcosm of what has been happening countrywide for the past two decades. Steel consumption is closely correlated to the country’s economic performance, and even more to fixed direct investment, which the country has not seen much of since the preparations for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.
Sadly, while SA has contracted in steel production and consumption, other countries have surged ahead. Thus, while SA once represented 0.8% of global steel production at its peak in 2006, that level is now below 0.2%. In relative terms, China now produces 55% of the global steel production compared with about 20% two decades ago.
Local steel manufacturing has a large economic multiplier effect, with the ability to enable and grow local, skilled capacity. For SA not to protect its steel-production and steel-related manufacturing and industrial capability amid rising inflation and the growing possibility of a global recession would be disastrous for the industry and the economy.
Didiza is group manager: stakeholder engagement & communications for ArcelorMittal SA.
TAMI DIDIZA: ArcelorMittal customers' claim over lack of capacity is just a bid to dodge import duties
Subdued aggregate demand limits growth while the steelmaker can meet all the requirements of local industry
