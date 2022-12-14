Opinion

LEE-ANNE GERMANOS: Petitions as an alternative to justice?

In one year there were 67 petitions calling for no bail for perpetrators of gender-based violence or justice for victims

14 December 2022 - 05:00 Lee-Anne Germanos
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

When this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence & Femicide (GBVF) began, as the world’s largest online petitions platform we ran a search on the number of GBVF-related petitions that had been started on Change.org in SA to oppose perpetrators’ bail applications.

In a one-year period — starting from the first day of 2021’s 16 Days of Activism to the beginning of the one in 2022 — 67 petitions calling either for no bail for a GBVF perpetrator or justice for a victim/survivor, were started on our platform. That is an average of one “no bail” or “justice for” petition every five days, with 43% of these petitions involving child victims and the remaining 57% involving women. 

We had to ask ourselves, has the justice system failed victims of GBVF so profoundly that they and their families have resorted to starting petitions to get justice? What we have surmised from these 67 petitions is that South Africans do not in fact trust the criminal justice system, and are turning to mediums such as petitions as a way of raising their voices and being heard. 

In one year we have had “justice for” petitions in support of Sithelo, Namhla, the Children of Melkbosstrand, Thabang, Nolundi, Kimeera, Kirti, Candice, Robyn, Abira, Titus, Danielle, Quinisha, Annie, Siphokazi, Baby Jordan, Leona, Jayden, Olwethu, Steven, Maria, Kyle, Ms Mzangwa, Thandeka, Xoli, Siyamthanda, Becca, Jerobejin, Jay, Zanele, Dorah, Rorisang, Nicoleen, Tshiamo, Enhle, Nadine, Jehaan, Baby Caswell, Mercish, Relebogile, Siphesihle and Hannie.

Out of the aforementioned petitions, two were declared victories, meaning the perpetrators were denied bail as a result of the submission of the petitions. It is worth noting that both of these were supported by the Change.org SA campaigns team, which assisted the petition starters to raise the signature count on their petitions and to then hand them over to the prosecuting authority — and subsequently to the court — which ultimately influenced the court’s decision on bail. 

One of the two victories was the #JusticeForNolundi campaign. In May 2022 Nolundi was accused by her husband of “bringing another man’s jacket to his house”. He then proceeded to brutally burn her with boiling water and beat her to a pulp, she said. Through the assistance of the women in her community Nolundi was able to open up a charge of assault with grievous bodily harm and start a petition against her husband’s bail application — all from her hospital bed. As a result of that petition and the 14,000 people who signed it, Nolundi’s abuser was denied bail.  

The second victory related to an incident that also took place in May, this time involving a preschool caretaker, Vumile Manxusa, charged with raping a six-year-old child who was in his care. This petition was again started by a community member, on behalf of the child victim’s mother, against Manxusa’s release on bail. The petition was supported by more than 13,000 people and was handed over to the public prosecutor at the perpetrator’s first bail appearance. In September the court denied Manxusa bail.

Petitions are a reflection of the public (on whose behalf the state acts) and its opinion on the danger the accused person poses to it, which the court must take into account in a bail hearing. As we see an increase in the effectiveness of “no bail” petitions we (fortunately or unfortunately) expect to see an increase in the number of petitions that we add to our ever-growing GBVF Movements Page on Change.org.

• Germanos is senior campaigner for Change.org SA.

