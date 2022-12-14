JACQUES BURGER: Normal? No thanks!

Markets are ‘cautiously hoping for more dovish Fed and will pay attention to tone of rate decision’, Citadel Global director Bianca Botes says
In 2009, Gail Kelly was the CEO of Westpac banking group in Australia. She is a remarkable woman who worked her way from being a teller at the Perm Bank in SA to become one of the most powerful businesswomen in the world (even more powerful than Oprah, according to the 2010 Forbes list). I was fortunate enough to have had the pleasure of a few brief engagements with her when I worked in this business during the same period as her.
One of the most memorable moments I recall — other than the look on the face of her security detail when I invited her to a braai at our house — was her coining the phrase “new normal” in a presentation, referring to her belief that the wholesale cost of money would never return to pre-2008 global financial crisis levels. I loved the phrase and ended up using it myself in many business scenarios. Little did I know it and variations such as “back to normal” and “better normal” would become household language during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The past couple years have given me plenty time to consider the word “normal” and our obsession with it; the need we have to surround ourselves with what we know, what makes us feel comfortable, what’s been around and come before. In many ways I think the strange year that 2022 has been can be ascribed in part to our fixation on what constitutes normal.
For many people, 2022 presented an opportunity to get “back to normal” post-Covid, a return to the “good old days” of a life pre-2020. Instead, 2022 brought us a global energy crisis, out-of-control inflation, a war in Ukraine, and here on SA soil a struggling economy and more hours in darkness than with electricity.
Happy to be back to normal? Let me tell you, I even yearned for a Covid mask on a flight last week as the person next to me with a serious case of black lung was sputtering and coughing. Truth is, I don’t think we know what normal is any more (with a teenage daughter in the house, I can tell you I don’t).
That said, perhaps it’s time to abandon the idea of “normal” as we head into 2023. Looking at the most valuable brands in the world from 2000 (Coca-Cola, Microsoft, IBM and GE at the top) versus the same Interbrand report for 2022 (Apple, Amazon and Google topping the list) it’s clear we have grown to love our phones a lot more than fizzy drinks.
But it also talks to something else: all the companies topping the 2022 list are obsessed with innovation, with the new, with pushing boundaries. None of them is interested in “normal”. They aren’t looking to follow the rules; instead they want to break them and make new ones.
I think this is how we need to orientate around 2023. Let’s stop worrying about going back to something that wasn’t that great anyway and rather focus on somewhere new and exciting — somewhere we’ve never been.
As a business this means freeing ourselves of convention and fear. No original thinking ever happens in a fear-driven culture, and we have been plagued by this phenomenon for too long in our industry and in businesses in general.
We have become so scared of making mistakes, of taking chances, that we end up doing more of the same, delivering the same set of results — perfectly measured, perfectly unimpressive. Even what we measure has become flawed.
Looking at a global brand like Adidas, which slashed its digital advertising budget only to achieve better results, makes for a compelling argument: “Digital technology offers a wealth of short-term measurements, which resulted in marketing investment being misdirected. The problem isn’t the metrics per se, but a focus on the wrong metrics.”
The reason for that was “short-termism” says its global media director. An obsession with conversion in the short term and abandoning the importance of compelling and distinctive brand positioning and building equity to create consideration and preference in the medium to long term, means we are now focused only on the sale and not spending any time building the brand.
The challenge is that this strategy serves one poorly in a time of economic pressure, where you have even more brands fighting it out with more money at the point of conversion, where consumers have fewer dollars to spend. The result is deep discounting, relentless promotions, margin erosion and a costly acquisition strategy versus a far more effective strategy of building sustainable brand consideration and preference upstream.
Yet in our quest to hold on to “normal” we seem unable to abandon this strategy, because then the results won’t look as good when compared with the same metrics from the same period last year — off the same flawed strategy. Madness, for sure, but not the kind I’m hoping for as we approach 2023.
If you look at the brands and businesses that are killing it, I believe you’ll find many of them look beyond the measure of what they’ve sold today. They all have a strong culture of creativity — and by the way, creativity doesn’t mean ads or design. To me, creativity is about original thinking that adds value.
Sadly, our industry has given up this superpower. We have left creativity behind in the interest of predictable measures, ratios and deadlines; serving of every master except the most important of all: the consumer.
As a result the work we put out there (and yes, there are always exceptions) is average, unimpressive and firmly puts marketing dollars in the expense bucket. We have become happy with templates masquerading as ideas, we celebrate process and we delight in the volume rather than the value. No wonder some of the brightest creative minds are now working at client brands and have given up on the advertising industry.
If we want to avoid the crisis I believe is heading our industry’s way, we must claim back creativity as an industry and focus on how we solve brilliantly through the power of creativity, above all else. We must create solutions that make people fall in love with the brands we are entrusted with again, even if we get some haters along the way — better to be loved by many and hated by a few, than loved by nobody.
We must find our voice again, we must fight for great thinking and fresh ideas — for the time it takes, for the people it takes, for the partnerships it demands. And yes, we must measure all of it, but we must change what we measure and how we measure.
I believe winning in 2023 is going to be about letting go of normal. It is going to be about embracing the mad, the new, the unknown. It’s going to be about new ways, new ideas and being brave enough to leave behind a world full of predictable average — which, let’s face it, nobody loves but everyone is clinging to for dear life in the absence of anything better.
My wish for the new year is for more freedom to do all of this — and then some. It’s going to be a mad, interesting, exciting year full of new and brilliant creative solutions. Bring on 2023!
Burger is co-founder and CEO at M&C Saatchi Group SA.
JACQUES BURGER: Normal? No thanks!
Stop worrying about going back to something that wasn’t that great anyway and rather focus on somewhere new and exciting
