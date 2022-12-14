HELEN ACTON: This is the path of review Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen

In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
It is important for the SA public to understand the legal reasoning behind the president’s objections to the findings of the section 89 panel’s report
The sources, independent of each other, say De Ruyter informed Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana of his decision earlier this week
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The US authorities move with unprecedented speed to draw up a criminal indictment for FTX founder
The BankservAfrica economic transactions index fell for a sixth straight month in November, affected by domestic problems such as load-shedding
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
US considers sending its highly valued Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine
Some scepticism at SA teams' entry into European tournament
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a judicial challenge against the section 89 panel’s recommendation that sufficient evidence exists to suggest there may be grounds for the president’s removal from office. Despite bringing the challenge prior to the scheduled date for his impeachment vote in parliament, the vote still went ahead on December 13. Legislators in the National Assembly voted 214 to 148 against the motion to impeach Ramaphosa.
However, beyond the politics of the moment, it is important for the public to understand the legal reasoning behind the president’s objections to the findings of the section 89 panel’s report. Ramaphosa’s legal team reviewed the findings under the principle of legality, on the grounds of unlawfulness and irrationality. It is likely that this broader principle of legality, rather than the more exacting requirements of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) of 2000, was chosen as the path of review due to the non-binding nature of the panel’s findings.
In terms of this act, exercises of power that constitute administrative decisions must comply with the requirements of procedural fairness, lawfulness and reasonableness. A similar question arose pertaining to the reviewability of the Zondo state capture commission findings; similarly, the grounds on which the president might have called for a review of the section 89 findings have also been explored. Yet in this particular case there seem to be solid grounds for challenging the panel’s findings on the basis of the principle of legality. So, Ramaphosa’s legal team could avoid going the PAJA route and having to prove that the findings fell within the complex definition of an “administrative decision”.
The president's legal challenge: lawfulness
Sufficient vs prima facie evidence
The president’s legal team argued that the panel misunderstood its mandate, and thus acted outside of it, rendering the exercise of its power unlawful. This argument was based on the fact that the panel relied on prima facie (face value) evidence to make its findings, rather than sufficient evidence, which was the explicitly stated remit of the panel.
In its report the panel stated that it construed the phrase in the National Assembly rules “whether sufficient evidence exists” to mean whether, based on the information received, the president has a “case to answer”. Its focus was on the absence of explanation on certain issues. Essentially, the panel placed the burden of proof on the president to convince the panel that he did not commit the alleged offences. Anything the president had not answered was considered prima facie true.
Yet, according to Ramaphosa’s argument sufficient evidence of an impeachable ground in this case should show, on its own, a serious violation of the constitution or the law, or serious misconduct. It does not ask whether there are further questions the president should answer. At this preliminary stage of the process he is not required to rebut the evidence placed before the panel; the panel is merely required to determine whether the evidence placed before it is enough on its own to show an impeachable ground. This would then determine whether there are grounds to initiate the second stage of the impeachment process.
The rules specifically call for the panel to find “sufficient evidence”. This contrasts with the call for prima facie evidence in Rule 129A, which provides that the process for the removal of the president may only be triggered by a notice of motion that shows “prima facie” that the president committed an impeachable offence. So, a prima facie case is the threshold requirement to trigger the process. The wording of the rules is intentionally different for the second stage of the process, when they require the panel to determine whether there is “sufficient evidence” of an impeachable offence.
Evidence vs information
Furthermore, Ramaphosa’s submission contends that the panel decided that there was no meaningful difference between “evidence” and “information”. They construed the phrase “whether sufficient evidence exists” to mean whether, based on the information received, the president has a case to answer. So, not only does this conflate the terms “prima facie” and “sufficient”, it confuses the terms “evidence” and “information”.
The panel was mandated to find sufficient evidence. Evidence needs to be tested for its admissibility and probative value. Yet Ramaphosa’s lawyers have argued that the panel never sifted through the general information placed before it to find whether there was lawful, credible and relevant evidence to support the charges. On this basis the president argued that the panel misconstrued the inquiry it was mandated to conduct and was thus unlawful.
Seriousness of violation of constitution or law, or misconduct
The rules define a serious violation of the constitution or the law, or serious misconduct, as conduct that is deliberate and in bad faith. This vital element of the panel’s mandate — again going to the core of its purpose — was not inquired into at all. To act in line with its mandate, and thus for its exercise of power to be lawful, the panel was required to inquire into the seriousness of the violation of the constitution or the law, or the misconduct. Without doing so the president contended that the panel was misdirected and acted outside of its authority.
The president's legal challenge: rationality
Furthermore, it was argued that the panel’s approach to making its findings had no rational connection to its mandate or purpose. The president argued that, having set itself on the wrong path from the beginning (by misreading its mandate), the panel’s process was incapable of being rational. Rationality requires a rational connection between the purpose of the panel’s exercise of power, and the way in which it exercised its power.
The purpose of the panel’s exercise of power was to find sufficient evidence of a serious violation of the constitution or the law, or serious misconduct. The panel exercised this power by looking for prima facie information of a violation of the constitution or the law, or misconduct, without considering the seriousness of either. According to the president’s challenge, it therefore cannot be said there is a rational or logical connection between the purpose of the panel and the exercise of its power.
Likelihood of success
At first glance, it appeared that the grounds of review under the principle of legality set too low a threshold to successfully challenge the panel’s findings. However, the fact that the panel went in such a different direction from the wording of the National Assembly rules — prima facie information of wrongdoing rather than sufficient evidence of serious wrongdoing — means there is in fact a strong case for the unlawfulness and irrationality of the findings, despite the low bar set by the principle of legality’s requirements.
The president’s legal team has put forward convincing, thorough, and steadfast legal arguments.
• Acton is legal researcher at Good Governance Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HELEN ACTON: This is the path of review Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen
It is important for the SA public to understand the legal reasoning behind the president’s objections to the findings of the section 89 panel’s report
President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a judicial challenge against the section 89 panel’s recommendation that sufficient evidence exists to suggest there may be grounds for the president’s removal from office. Despite bringing the challenge prior to the scheduled date for his impeachment vote in parliament, the vote still went ahead on December 13. Legislators in the National Assembly voted 214 to 148 against the motion to impeach Ramaphosa.
However, beyond the politics of the moment, it is important for the public to understand the legal reasoning behind the president’s objections to the findings of the section 89 panel’s report. Ramaphosa’s legal team reviewed the findings under the principle of legality, on the grounds of unlawfulness and irrationality. It is likely that this broader principle of legality, rather than the more exacting requirements of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA) of 2000, was chosen as the path of review due to the non-binding nature of the panel’s findings.
In terms of this act, exercises of power that constitute administrative decisions must comply with the requirements of procedural fairness, lawfulness and reasonableness. A similar question arose pertaining to the reviewability of the Zondo state capture commission findings; similarly, the grounds on which the president might have called for a review of the section 89 findings have also been explored. Yet in this particular case there seem to be solid grounds for challenging the panel’s findings on the basis of the principle of legality. So, Ramaphosa’s legal team could avoid going the PAJA route and having to prove that the findings fell within the complex definition of an “administrative decision”.
The president's legal challenge: lawfulness
Sufficient vs prima facie evidence
The president’s legal team argued that the panel misunderstood its mandate, and thus acted outside of it, rendering the exercise of its power unlawful. This argument was based on the fact that the panel relied on prima facie (face value) evidence to make its findings, rather than sufficient evidence, which was the explicitly stated remit of the panel.
In its report the panel stated that it construed the phrase in the National Assembly rules “whether sufficient evidence exists” to mean whether, based on the information received, the president has a “case to answer”. Its focus was on the absence of explanation on certain issues. Essentially, the panel placed the burden of proof on the president to convince the panel that he did not commit the alleged offences. Anything the president had not answered was considered prima facie true.
Yet, according to Ramaphosa’s argument sufficient evidence of an impeachable ground in this case should show, on its own, a serious violation of the constitution or the law, or serious misconduct. It does not ask whether there are further questions the president should answer. At this preliminary stage of the process he is not required to rebut the evidence placed before the panel; the panel is merely required to determine whether the evidence placed before it is enough on its own to show an impeachable ground. This would then determine whether there are grounds to initiate the second stage of the impeachment process.
The rules specifically call for the panel to find “sufficient evidence”. This contrasts with the call for prima facie evidence in Rule 129A, which provides that the process for the removal of the president may only be triggered by a notice of motion that shows “prima facie” that the president committed an impeachable offence. So, a prima facie case is the threshold requirement to trigger the process. The wording of the rules is intentionally different for the second stage of the process, when they require the panel to determine whether there is “sufficient evidence” of an impeachable offence.
Evidence vs information
Furthermore, Ramaphosa’s submission contends that the panel decided that there was no meaningful difference between “evidence” and “information”. They construed the phrase “whether sufficient evidence exists” to mean whether, based on the information received, the president has a case to answer. So, not only does this conflate the terms “prima facie” and “sufficient”, it confuses the terms “evidence” and “information”.
The panel was mandated to find sufficient evidence. Evidence needs to be tested for its admissibility and probative value. Yet Ramaphosa’s lawyers have argued that the panel never sifted through the general information placed before it to find whether there was lawful, credible and relevant evidence to support the charges. On this basis the president argued that the panel misconstrued the inquiry it was mandated to conduct and was thus unlawful.
Seriousness of violation of constitution or law, or misconduct
The rules define a serious violation of the constitution or the law, or serious misconduct, as conduct that is deliberate and in bad faith. This vital element of the panel’s mandate — again going to the core of its purpose — was not inquired into at all. To act in line with its mandate, and thus for its exercise of power to be lawful, the panel was required to inquire into the seriousness of the violation of the constitution or the law, or the misconduct. Without doing so the president contended that the panel was misdirected and acted outside of its authority.
The president's legal challenge: rationality
Furthermore, it was argued that the panel’s approach to making its findings had no rational connection to its mandate or purpose. The president argued that, having set itself on the wrong path from the beginning (by misreading its mandate), the panel’s process was incapable of being rational. Rationality requires a rational connection between the purpose of the panel’s exercise of power, and the way in which it exercised its power.
The purpose of the panel’s exercise of power was to find sufficient evidence of a serious violation of the constitution or the law, or serious misconduct. The panel exercised this power by looking for prima facie information of a violation of the constitution or the law, or misconduct, without considering the seriousness of either. According to the president’s challenge, it therefore cannot be said there is a rational or logical connection between the purpose of the panel and the exercise of its power.
Likelihood of success
At first glance, it appeared that the grounds of review under the principle of legality set too low a threshold to successfully challenge the panel’s findings. However, the fact that the panel went in such a different direction from the wording of the National Assembly rules — prima facie information of wrongdoing rather than sufficient evidence of serious wrongdoing — means there is in fact a strong case for the unlawfulness and irrationality of the findings, despite the low bar set by the principle of legality’s requirements.
The president’s legal team has put forward convincing, thorough, and steadfast legal arguments.
• Acton is legal researcher at Good Governance Africa.
MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala Phala vote
ANC senior leaders bat for Ramaphosa in Phala Phala debate
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the buffalo survives
Panel did not ‘blindly apply hearsay evidence’ on Phala Phala, says Zungula
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala Phala vote
ANC senior leaders bat for Ramaphosa in Phala Phala debate
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the buffalo survives
Pandor backs Ramaphosa to remain president
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.