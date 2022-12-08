Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Another question mark over accounting practices as new investigative report uncovers a second fictitious loan
People likely to lose work in shift away from coal-fired power stations to renewables are not being prepared for the imminent changes
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Legislators vote 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of ‘permanent moral incapacity’
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
CARTOON: Unexpected growth
Political uncertainty hangs over burst of economic growth
WATCH: SA’s economy grows, but outlook remains challenging
WATCH: Power outages hit SA, threatening economy and Christmas
DUMA GQUBULE: Shocking state of Ramaphosa’s SA is the real issue
Manufacturers remain gloomy about outlook for business
