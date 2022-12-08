Opinion

CARTOON: Unexpected growth

08 December 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, December 8 2022
Thursday, December 8 2022

Political uncertainty hangs over burst of economic growth

Economy accelerates 1.6% in third quarter but analysts are anxious over political instability
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: SA’s economy grows, but outlook remains challenging

Business Day TV speaks to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Power outages hit SA, threatening economy and Christmas

Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst Ted Blom
Economy
8 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Shocking state of Ramaphosa’s SA is the real issue

No maybe as with Phala Phala, president has a case to answer for mismanagement of Eskom, economy and unemployment crisis
Opinion
2 days ago

Manufacturers remain gloomy about outlook for business

Sector battles load-shedding, Transnet’s woes, water-shedding in some parts of SA and continued pressure on production costs
Economy
10 hours ago
Wednesday, December 7 2022
Wednesday, December 7 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Phala Phala has made it clear ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Rama-drama is just the latest ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: ABB payment to SA shows depth of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Let’s keep our fingers crossed for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GABRIEL MAKIN: Whither the ANC if Cyril goes?
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.