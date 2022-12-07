Opinion

CARTOON: Patel misfires with scrap metal exports

07 December 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, December 7 2022

EDITORIAL: Scrap metal export ban an admission of defeat

Chances are we will see little impact on cable theft during the six months of the ban, which is more a misguided attempt at industrial policy than an ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Government confirms scrap metal export ban

Research commissioned by the government found that the most effective way to deal with infrastructure theft is to dampen demand for scrap metal
National
6 days ago

Recycling lobby denounces scrap metal ban as only good for big business

Six-month restriction imposed recently by  Ebrahim Patel will benefit ‘captured domestic steel market’
National
2 days ago

TAFADZWA CHIBANGUZA: Why ending scrap metal theft requires nuanced approach

It is vital that rigorous compliance requirements do not inadvertently penalise legitimate scrap metal traders
Opinion
1 month ago

This is why banning scrap metal exports will not work

‘There is little evidence that criminals develop a conscience when they need to declare their exports to Sars,’ Donald MacKay says
National
2 months ago
