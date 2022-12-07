CARTOON: Patel misfires with scrap metal exports

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Its resilience ensured food security and job creation in spite of intensified geopolitical issues
President addressed the opening session of the first World Science Forum on African soil
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Distributor owned brands are the future of retailing, especially in SA where commodity-type, low-margin food dominates
Business Day TV speaks to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The verdict is a setback for the former US president as he runs for the White House again
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
There’s much to be recommended with year-end wine purchases
