KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Remember intellectual Sobukwe’s nonracial stance

Investors hold thumbs steps to unwind pandemic restrictions would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand
As SA lurches from crisis to crisis, lessons and courage can be drawn from the Struggle hero who rejected multiracialism in favour of a nonracial democracy
A lack of paramedics is among the causes, says DA MP Haseena Ismail
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
These issues put mandate of African countries’ central banks under a microscope as most governments question inflation-targeting mandate of their monetary policies
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
People in of Albania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro have all become more vocal in their disillusionment this year
They play almost no-one of significance until the final, where they meet the survivor of a bunfight
The most accessible and easiest exercise for human beings is walking
As Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe was born on December 5 1924, had he been alive today he would be turning 98. A contemporary of Nelson Mandela, Sobukwe was subjected to extreme suffering by the apartheid state, including loneliness and the inability to share his pain during his incarceration as he was separated from other prisoners.
While serving his sentence, which was subjected to repeated renewal by the whites-only parliament — without retrial — courtesy of the so- called “Sobukwe clause”, he was kept in solitary confinement.
Neither Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) prisoners nor those representing the ANC were allowed to get near or talk to him. Those who got to see him in the distance would pick up a handful of soil and let it fall through their hands as a sign to him that the struggle for the land — to emancipate their country as well as the entire continent of Africa — continued. Others would raise an open right hand, a salute used by the PAC, to declare that the land belonged to Africans. Izwe Lethu, IAfrika (Our Land, Africa).
Apartheid prime minister John Vorster once described Sobukwe as “a man with a magnetic personality, great organising ability and a divine sense of his mission”. Comparing him to Chief Albert Luthuli, he described the latter as “a lightweight”. Luthuli was ANC president from 1952 until his death in 1967.
As the country lurches from crisis to crisis now, we can draw lessons and courage from Sobukwe’s heroic life. He taught us to be consistent when we fight for what we believe to be rightfully ours. As an ANC leader, and after co-founding the PAC, he never changed his political stance or principles, remaining true to his belief that the land should be returned to its rightful owners, the African majority.
Belinda Magor, the woman from Benoni who recently called for a “ban on black people, not pit bulls” could learn from Sobukwe’s position on race. While his contemporaries in the ANC focused on multiracialism, Sobukwe originated the word that came to be accepted and used throughout the world: “nonracialism”. “We reject multiracialism in favour of a nonracial democracy because multiracialism suggests a maintenance of racial groups.”
The Africanists take the view that there is only one race to which all belong and that is the human race
“Prof” as he was affectionally known, contended that there was only one race. “The Africanists take the view that there is only one race to which all belong and that is the human race,” Sobukwe argued.
Magor should be taught that when Sobukwe and his peers defined an African, they did so without mentioning the colour of the person as they believed there was only one race. And they defined an African as anyone who owed their loyalty to Africa, not anyone of a particular skin colour.
The mistake people make in attempting to tell the story of the life and times of Sobukwe is to limit him to being the leader of a liberation movement, an antiapartheid activist. He was more than that; he remains a leading African philosopher. John Locke, Alexis de Tocqueville, Eduard Bernstein, Mary Wollstonecraft, Vladimir Lenin and many others from Europe are now thought of as philosophers and theorists rather than politicians.
We should never make the mistake of treating the likes of Sobukwe, Steve Biko, Anton Lembede, Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere and others hailing from the African continent as mere political or social activists, because they too are truly African philosophers. Decolonising our education curriculums should begin with taking these intellectual and academic giants more seriously. Was Sobukwe not an intellectual? What constitutes an intellectual? Certainly, intellectuals do not only originate outside Africa.
All but forgotten by his own people in SA, Sobukwe’s history will never be airbrushed by anyone because it was written in blood and tears. His is a sad, courageous history that no-one will ever be able to erase. The more they attempt to hide Sobukwe’s name, the more it raises its head.
Government has in recent times improved its treatment of Sobukwe by naming a hospital in Kimberley and the busiest street in Pretoria after him, among others. When I was working for the PAC as communication manager we tried to convince government to declare Sobukwe’s house in Mofolo, Soweto, a heritage site, but those attempts failed.
The house where Sobukwe lived after he was banished to Kimberley following his release from Robben Island has also been neglected.
• Mokgatlhe, a former PAC spokesperson, is an independent writer and social commentator.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Remember intellectual Sobukwe’s nonracial stance
As SA lurches from crisis to crisis, lessons and courage can be drawn from the Struggle hero who rejected multiracialism in favour of a nonracial democracy
As Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe was born on December 5 1924, had he been alive today he would be turning 98. A contemporary of Nelson Mandela, Sobukwe was subjected to extreme suffering by the apartheid state, including loneliness and the inability to share his pain during his incarceration as he was separated from other prisoners.
While serving his sentence, which was subjected to repeated renewal by the whites-only parliament — without retrial — courtesy of the so- called “Sobukwe clause”, he was kept in solitary confinement.
Neither Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) prisoners nor those representing the ANC were allowed to get near or talk to him. Those who got to see him in the distance would pick up a handful of soil and let it fall through their hands as a sign to him that the struggle for the land — to emancipate their country as well as the entire continent of Africa — continued. Others would raise an open right hand, a salute used by the PAC, to declare that the land belonged to Africans. Izwe Lethu, IAfrika (Our Land, Africa).
Apartheid prime minister John Vorster once described Sobukwe as “a man with a magnetic personality, great organising ability and a divine sense of his mission”. Comparing him to Chief Albert Luthuli, he described the latter as “a lightweight”. Luthuli was ANC president from 1952 until his death in 1967.
As the country lurches from crisis to crisis now, we can draw lessons and courage from Sobukwe’s heroic life. He taught us to be consistent when we fight for what we believe to be rightfully ours. As an ANC leader, and after co-founding the PAC, he never changed his political stance or principles, remaining true to his belief that the land should be returned to its rightful owners, the African majority.
Belinda Magor, the woman from Benoni who recently called for a “ban on black people, not pit bulls” could learn from Sobukwe’s position on race. While his contemporaries in the ANC focused on multiracialism, Sobukwe originated the word that came to be accepted and used throughout the world: “nonracialism”. “We reject multiracialism in favour of a nonracial democracy because multiracialism suggests a maintenance of racial groups.”
“Prof” as he was affectionally known, contended that there was only one race. “The Africanists take the view that there is only one race to which all belong and that is the human race,” Sobukwe argued.
Magor should be taught that when Sobukwe and his peers defined an African, they did so without mentioning the colour of the person as they believed there was only one race. And they defined an African as anyone who owed their loyalty to Africa, not anyone of a particular skin colour.
The mistake people make in attempting to tell the story of the life and times of Sobukwe is to limit him to being the leader of a liberation movement, an antiapartheid activist. He was more than that; he remains a leading African philosopher. John Locke, Alexis de Tocqueville, Eduard Bernstein, Mary Wollstonecraft, Vladimir Lenin and many others from Europe are now thought of as philosophers and theorists rather than politicians.
We should never make the mistake of treating the likes of Sobukwe, Steve Biko, Anton Lembede, Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere and others hailing from the African continent as mere political or social activists, because they too are truly African philosophers. Decolonising our education curriculums should begin with taking these intellectual and academic giants more seriously. Was Sobukwe not an intellectual? What constitutes an intellectual? Certainly, intellectuals do not only originate outside Africa.
All but forgotten by his own people in SA, Sobukwe’s history will never be airbrushed by anyone because it was written in blood and tears. His is a sad, courageous history that no-one will ever be able to erase. The more they attempt to hide Sobukwe’s name, the more it raises its head.
Government has in recent times improved its treatment of Sobukwe by naming a hospital in Kimberley and the busiest street in Pretoria after him, among others. When I was working for the PAC as communication manager we tried to convince government to declare Sobukwe’s house in Mofolo, Soweto, a heritage site, but those attempts failed.
The house where Sobukwe lived after he was banished to Kimberley following his release from Robben Island has also been neglected.
• Mokgatlhe, a former PAC spokesperson, is an independent writer and social commentator.
JONNY STEINBERG: Land question is far more about the power of description than farming
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: SA needs to be handled with care
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Leaders’ failure to emulate Robert Sobukwe’s heroic legacy is pitiful
Court sets aside PAC president’s decision to dissolve party structures
Divided PAC dissolves party structures due to intense infighting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.