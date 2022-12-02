Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s self-inflicted crisis

02 December 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, December 2 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa tells advisers he will step aside rather than be pushed

The president faces possible impeachment over the damning findings of the Section 89 panel into the theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo
Politics
13 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Follow the process, Mr President

How the ANC handles — or mishandles — the Phala Phala affair will have implications for the 2024 general election
Opinion
14 hours ago

Phala Phala: Cyril Ramaphosa’s worst nightmare

Handover of experts’ report on Phala Phala a spanner in the works for re-election prospects
National
1 day ago

Phala Phala turmoil snuffs out Fed-fuelled market rally for SA

Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala ...
News
15 hours ago

Ramaphosa says stolen Phala Phala dollars were from Sudanese businessman

The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
Politics
1 day ago
