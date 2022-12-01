Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
SA probably has never been a society you could look square in the eye without flinching. If this was true of pre-1994 history, it has remained true since.
For every decade and every generation, it seems, there has been something of the vexing sum of qualities that novelist Philip Roth half peevishly, half ruefully enumerated in 1960 as the typifying conditions of his America, when he wrote of “daily newspapers [that] fill us with wonder and awe (is it possible? is it happening?) also with sickness and despair ... (the) fixes, the scandals, the insanity, the idiocy, the piety, the lies, the noise ...”..
MICHAEL MORRIS: What would Jakes Gerwel do?
Amid the growing disquiet, unease and disenchantment in post-1994 SA, the future, as always, is in the hands of the people
