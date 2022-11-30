THIANI RAMAYA: SA can achieve sustainability goals the digital way

Gains capped by prospect of Opec+ maintaining output at current levels despite signs that demand from China may rebound
Microsoft’s recently published e-book explores how Internet of Things (IoT) technology can help improve sustainability and bring about smarter resource usage. Accessing data and analytical insights into how resources are used, where leaks or faults are affecting consumption, and where production efficiencies can be improved, can be crucial in helping SA achieve its sustainability goals. This is even more relevant given the ever-present rolling blackouts and growing concerns about water availability.
In fact, Microsoft research has found that almost three-quarters of IoT adopters with near-term sustainability goals view these solutions as important in reaching those goals. The combination of sensor devices, edge and cloud computing, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can provide data and analytical insights into how resources are being used, where leaks or faults are occurring and affecting consumption, and where efficiency can be improved.
According to Accenture, digital twins can support the transition towards a more circular economy. This sees parts and products designed in a way that makes for easy reuse and repurposing, while eliminating waste from the life cycle. Furthermore, these digital twins can reduce product life cycle times, improve manufacturing quality and control, and drive more efficient use and recovery of resources across a product life cycle. Additionally, digital twin technology can create digital models of real-world equipment, buildings or even smart cities for more detailed insights into how they can be run sustainably.
According to the SA Energy Sector Report of 2021, coal-fired power stations generated just more than 90% of the country’s total energy in 2018. The country’s energy demand is driven by industry (51%), transport (26%), and commerce (11%). This illustrates how important it is for the country to embrace digital technologies such as IoT and digital twins to aid its sustainability efforts.
With greater awareness of climate change and increasing regulation of activities related to emissions and resource usage, sustainability efforts are becoming an urgent priority at many companies. Environmental, social & governance goals have become a crucial component of annual reports. SA has joined many other countries worldwide in signing the Paris agreement, which focuses on limiting global warming and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Approaching deadline
Technology becomes a crucial enabler in this regard. For instance, digital tools are being applied globally to help electricity production plants operate as efficiently and cleanly as possible. Utilities are using IoT solutions to monitor and manage electricity transmission and distribution grids to achieve maximum efficiency, route additional power as demand fluctuates, and detect outages faster. They are also helping to control renewable energy facilities such as wind farms remotely.
There is a concerted effort to create smarter, carbon-neutral buildings. In SA the December deadline is fast approaching for property owners and building managers to display energy performance certificates on applicable buildings that show the energy performance of a building as a rating from A to G. Given that falling foul of this regulation can make a business liable for a fine of up to R5m or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, noncompliance is not an option.
According to the UN, the construction and operation of buildings create 38% of total energy-related carbon dioxide emissions worldwide. There is thus a big opportunity for smart building solutions to make a notable impact on the carbon footprint of buildings.
Smart energy management enabled through IoT sensors can be critical in reducing the energy consumption of a building, which accounts for more than 40% of its total energy use. IoT technology, digital twins modelling and AI have proven especially useful in managing buildings by automating lighting and climate-control systems. These solutions can also model the environmental effects of any design or operational changes.
Improving public infrastructure is another key area where IoT technology can make it more sustainable. For instance, in the Spanish city of Valencia, city officials launched a project that included replacing lighting in a national park, where too much light can disrupt wildlife and plants.
A light solution provider and a cloud integration solutions provider teamed to upgrade more than 100,000 lighting fixtures and tie in Azure IoT technologies. The city reduced its electricity consumption, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 80%, saving millions of euros annually in the process.
By combining sustainability goals with innovative solutions the public and private sectors can make great strides in aiding people to limit their daily impact on the world around them. IoT solutions can capture data at the point of generation to assist in managing renewable energy production, reducing waste, or accelerating the development and launch of sustainably orientated mobile applications.
• Ramaya is business practice lead for Microsoft in Sub-Saharan Africa.
THIANI RAMAYA: SA can achieve sustainability goals the digital way
