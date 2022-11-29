MMUSI MAIMANE: Here is how we build a successful coalition government at national level in 2024

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
In a public lecture in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, more than a decade ago, philosopher and public intellectual Slavoj Žižek made a statement that is instructive for the SA body politic today. He said that “ideology mystifies the real problem, not any imaginary problem”.
Ideology depersonalises the problems faced by citizens, making them slippery, hard-to-define concepts. Instead, imaginary problems are created. In SA the immediate contemporary example is the issue of xenophobia towards foreign nationals. The real problem is a weak economy that fails to create real jobs for citizens. The imaginary problem is foreign nationals allegedly stealing jobs from locals.
Žižek was arguing for a postideological era of politics, whereby ideology is not the central feature around which politics and governance are formed. Consider where SA is today. One-party dominance — based on any one ideology — is fast coming to an end, and replacing it is an era of multiparty coalition governments.
Moving past ideology and on to values avoids stalemates based on ideology, which serve to obfuscate the real problems in pursuit of some or other imaginary problem. Total rule by any one political party or ideology in SA is over, and since coalitions are the inevitable future of governance we had better find ways to make them work.
There are two interconnected issues here: the substantive principle of coalition governments, and the political reality of a coalition government at national level in SA post-2024. First, where it really counts, coalition governments are not the automatic chaos many would have you believe. What we tend to see are council meetings with interparty bickering and constant points of order and deflection. What we do not see are budgets being negotiated and passed, economic plans being negotiated and agreed, and — most importantly — every constituency fairly considered and served.
The 2016 coalition agreements, which I was a part of negotiating, exemplified this strength. In one municipality a party whose constituency was generally poor people insisted that tariffs be decreased, and the party with the mayoralty had to find budget cuts and remove waste to balance the books. This pattern continued at committee level, which became far more effective in delivering services as no one party was dominant.
Coalitions force co-operation for the good of society. Indeed, they represent democracy at work. Nor are coalition governments novel or unique. Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Thailand, Spain, Sweden, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey and Uruguay have all recently had coalition governments at national level.
Coalitions remain a permanent feature of governments around the world and serve as an accountability mechanism and bulwark against excessive power. SA will not be the first, nor the last, to put together a coalition government at national level.
An ANC-led coalition with smaller parties aligned to it is the most likely outcome. Unfortunately, this would not change SA’s current trajectory. It would merely prolong the misery faced by the millions of citizens.
The second consideration is the political reality of a coalition government in SA post-2024. All credible indicators suggest the ANC will get less than 50% of the vote in the elections, which represents a major breakthrough for our maturing democracy. It means, whether we like it or not, there will be a coalition government in 2024.
There would then be three options facing a below-50% ANC. Form a coalition government with the DA, form a coalition government with the EFF, or form a coalition government with several small parties that are aligned to it. Of the three, the last is most likely.
The DA has already nailed its colours to the mast, with federal council chair Helen Zille recently tweeting: “I have to be honest and admit that, until fairly recently, I thought there were some decent people left in the ANC with whom we might, one day, be able to negotiate a new govt. That hope is now well and truly dashed. They are all, indeed, the African National Criminals.”
The EFF’s entire brand is built around being anti-ANC. Specifically, it is built around being anti the so-called Ramaphosa faction of the ANC. Joining a Ramaphosa-led ANC coalition would be electoral suicide for it too. So, an ANC-led coalition with smaller parties aligned to it is the most likely outcome. Unfortunately, this would not change SA’s current trajectory. It would merely prolong the misery faced by the millions of citizens who are struggling to survive.
What should opposition groupings consider ahead of 2024 to create an effective coalition as an alternative to the ANC? First, a pre-election coalition could be agreed. SA is not well served with hundreds of parties and thousands of candidates on the ballot. While choice is good, too much choice simply weakens the options available for citizens. Fewer, more solid parties and movements with strong leadership can agree ahead of time to work together after the elections.
Second, each grouping must be armed with a strong manifesto and vision for SA. We do not often interrogate manifestos in SA, but for effective coalition building these must be understood and stand as negotiating points underpinned by shared values. The absence of this risks making coalitions about positions and what is best for politicians, rather than benefiting the people.
Third, I propose extending the period prescribed in law for negotiating a coalition agreement from two weeks to one month. More time to negotiate would produce more thorough and long-lasting agreements that can be made public and serve as a contract between the government and the people.
Fourth, more latitude must be given to the president to appoint the best candidates to cabinet positions. Section 91(3)(c) of the constitution needs to be amended to allow the president to appoint anyone they deem fit to serve as cabinet ministers. At present the section states that the president “may select no more than two ministers from outside parliament”. Changing this allows the president to appoint individuals who are actually experienced in their relevant fields. We should not have career politicians as the ministers of finance, health or education. They should be business people, doctors and educators.
SA urgently requires a new, credible alternative government. That cannot and will not be one political party. Instead, we must bring to the table a cohort of the best minds and implementers, united by values and pragmatism rather than ideology and focused on the future.
That is the kind of grand coalition that can change SA’s fortunes and get us all moving in the right direction.
• Maimane is Leader of Build One SA.
