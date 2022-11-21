LEE SMITH: Key role of energy policy in transition highlighted in report

World’s second-largest economy reports first deaths in months, sparking fears of tougher restrictions, a week after issuing guidelines relaxing Covid-19 bars
Electrification, tightening decarbonisation policy and the plunging cost of renewables will drive the change, experts say
The court has affirmed a High Court order finding Arthur Fraser's decision to grant the former president medical parole was unlawful
Acting secretary-general finds himself at the centre of the party operations and also of the leadership question
Power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure will hinder future profitability, the poultry group says
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, a local official said.
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
It's said the film will be directed by Hollywood director Steven Spielberg but with a new twist
The Energy Transition Outlook Report was issued earlier this month. Now in its sixth edition, this esteemed global report shares the results from DNV’s independent research of the world’s energy system.
With more than 100 contributors, it covers the period 1980-2050 and forecasts the energy transition on a multiyear scale globally and in 10 world regions.
DNV is a world-leading classification society and expert in testing, certification and technical advisory services to the energy value chain, including renewables, oil & gas and energy management. Generally, when DNV talks the energy industry listens.
The methodological framework of the report is logical to follow. Starting with population and GDP per person, contributing to energy demand, energy transformation and finally supply, the report reveals how policy undeniably influences all aspects of the energy system. Energy efficiency improvements in extraction, conversion and end use are cornerstones of the energy transition.
Despite population growth, in the next 30 years global energy demand is expected to level off, even as the global economy grows. This historic decoupling is due to the dramatic effect of efficiency gains, largely enabled by accelerated electrification, that are expected to outpace economic growth in the coming years.
The report looks at the lingering effects of the energy demand shock from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the effect of the disruption to energy supply brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While both developments have caused large shifts in demand and supply in the short term, their impact over the longer term is marginal compared with the key drivers of the transition — rapid electrification, tightening policy on decarbonisation and the plunging cost of renewables and storage.
This is expected to occur despite tremendous growth in energy service linked to expanding floor space and cooling needs, growth in demand for manufactured goods, a rise in annual passenger trips in aviation, and a near-doubling in the size of the vehicle fleet.
Short term forecast highlights include:
Long-term forecast highlights are the following:
We are heading towards a 2.2 °C warming and consequentially, battle-ready policy implementation is needed to achieve net zero by 2050. Significant, swift action is regarded as critical to curb record emissions. The window to act is closing.
No new oil and gas will be needed after 2024 in high-income countries, and after 2028 in middle- and low-income countries. Net zero means leading regions and sectors have to go much further and faster.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) regions, of which SA is part, must reach zero by 2043 and net negative thereafter. China needs to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.
Renewable electricity, hydrogen and bioenergy are essential, but insufficient. Almost a quarter of net decarbonisation relies on carbon capture and removal combined with land-use changes (reduced deforestation).
In 2007 the OECD council at ministerial level adopted a resolution that led to SA becoming one of five key partners to the OECD, with Brazil, China, India and Indonesia. SA's participation spans a wide array of policy issues, including macroeconomic policy and structural reform, debt management, domestic resource mobilisation, rural and urban development, and other areas.
However, it is time to take substantive action internally, and to develop a solid energy policy that will aid in the country’s energy transition. Our geography puts most of the country in prime position for solar and wind power to flourish, but without political will, policy reformation, and financial incentives, adoption will be slower than ideal.
We are seeing unprecedented growth of solar, ranging from utility-size plants developed to power mines to wide-scale adoption in SA's commercial and industrial sectors. This trajectory is good news. However, the data shows that the window to act is closing, and the time for change is now.
• Smith is chief operations officer at New Southern Energy.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LEE SMITH: Key role of energy policy in transition highlighted in report
Electrification, tightening decarbonisation policy and the plunging cost of renewables will drive the change, experts say
The Energy Transition Outlook Report was issued earlier this month. Now in its sixth edition, this esteemed global report shares the results from DNV’s independent research of the world’s energy system.
With more than 100 contributors, it covers the period 1980-2050 and forecasts the energy transition on a multiyear scale globally and in 10 world regions.
DNV is a world-leading classification society and expert in testing, certification and technical advisory services to the energy value chain, including renewables, oil & gas and energy management. Generally, when DNV talks the energy industry listens.
The methodological framework of the report is logical to follow. Starting with population and GDP per person, contributing to energy demand, energy transformation and finally supply, the report reveals how policy undeniably influences all aspects of the energy system. Energy efficiency improvements in extraction, conversion and end use are cornerstones of the energy transition.
Despite population growth, in the next 30 years global energy demand is expected to level off, even as the global economy grows. This historic decoupling is due to the dramatic effect of efficiency gains, largely enabled by accelerated electrification, that are expected to outpace economic growth in the coming years.
The report looks at the lingering effects of the energy demand shock from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the effect of the disruption to energy supply brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While both developments have caused large shifts in demand and supply in the short term, their impact over the longer term is marginal compared with the key drivers of the transition — rapid electrification, tightening policy on decarbonisation and the plunging cost of renewables and storage.
This is expected to occur despite tremendous growth in energy service linked to expanding floor space and cooling needs, growth in demand for manufactured goods, a rise in annual passenger trips in aviation, and a near-doubling in the size of the vehicle fleet.
Short term forecast highlights include:
Long-term forecast highlights are the following:
We are heading towards a 2.2 °C warming and consequentially, battle-ready policy implementation is needed to achieve net zero by 2050. Significant, swift action is regarded as critical to curb record emissions. The window to act is closing.
No new oil and gas will be needed after 2024 in high-income countries, and after 2028 in middle- and low-income countries. Net zero means leading regions and sectors have to go much further and faster.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) regions, of which SA is part, must reach zero by 2043 and net negative thereafter. China needs to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050.
Renewable electricity, hydrogen and bioenergy are essential, but insufficient. Almost a quarter of net decarbonisation relies on carbon capture and removal combined with land-use changes (reduced deforestation).
In 2007 the OECD council at ministerial level adopted a resolution that led to SA becoming one of five key partners to the OECD, with Brazil, China, India and Indonesia. SA's participation spans a wide array of policy issues, including macroeconomic policy and structural reform, debt management, domestic resource mobilisation, rural and urban development, and other areas.
However, it is time to take substantive action internally, and to develop a solid energy policy that will aid in the country’s energy transition. Our geography puts most of the country in prime position for solar and wind power to flourish, but without political will, policy reformation, and financial incentives, adoption will be slower than ideal.
We are seeing unprecedented growth of solar, ranging from utility-size plants developed to power mines to wide-scale adoption in SA's commercial and industrial sectors. This trajectory is good news. However, the data shows that the window to act is closing, and the time for change is now.
• Smith is chief operations officer at New Southern Energy.
NOLITHA FAKUDE: Mining is a key player in transition to low-carbon economy
COP27: Banks must ‘change their view on risk’ to enable climate finance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
S&P affirms ratings, warns of debt risks over Eskom
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: We survived state capture and the pandemic so there is hope ...
COP27: Banks must ‘change their view on risk’ to enable climate finance
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.