Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets
Agricultural policy is likely to be a hot topic at elective conference, but good intentions do not always mean successes
Company involved in City of Joburg saga denies withdrawing its vehicles used to deliver municipal services
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure will hinder future profitability, the poultry group says
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The world's longest-ruling leader staged a vote on Sunday to extend his 43-year rule
Midfielder gives an electrifying performance, running amok through Iran’s ranks
It offers typical crossover usability, keen styling and good handling but it is a touch more expensive than most rivals
We are a few weeks away from the 55th national conference of the ANC, where new leadership will be elected and resolutions will be adopted on critical policy matters.
Agricultural policy is likely to be among the prominent topics discussed at the conference, with burning issues of food security and land reform receiving much of the attention. The July 2022 policy conference outcome offers clues to the ANC’s approach to agriculture, food security and land reform matters...
ANC delegates need to examine self-inflicted harm to farming sector
