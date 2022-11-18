SIVUYILE MBAMBATO: Where there’s a will, there’s a way to build a competent developmental state

‘Bullish price drivers are in short supply,’ Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM says
This month is a year since the last local government elections. Those 12 months have been marked by contradictions throughout the 257 municipalities that cover the geographic landscape of our country.
Progression or regress would present a good framework to measure whether we have advanced the promise of a democratic dispensation since November 1 2021, the day South Africans went to the polls to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country’s nine provinces.
These were the fifth municipal elections held in SA in the democratic era. French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr’s epigram comes to mind: the more things change, the more they stay the same. Sometimes turbulent change does not affect reality on a deep level and merely serves to cement the status quo.
The dramatic leadership changes in various municipal councils due to evolving coalition arrangements have received the most media coverage and dominated the public discourse. But the financial health of many of our municipalities is a wound that refuses to heal. This, and municipal household debt, remain the most critical challenges confronting municipalities.
While it is encouraging that several progressive laws have been pushed through in the 365 days of the fifth democratic local government, it is unlikely that the status quo will remain. Vigilance is needed to ensure the series of ground-breaking changes do not cycle us back to a state eerily reminiscent of their beginning.
This brings us to the question of whether coalition governments are a good recipe for service delivery and healthy for our democratic dispensation. When the Independent Electoral Commission finalised the outcome of the 2021 local government elections the number of hung councils had more than doubled. In 2016, 27 councils were hung after the municipal polls; President Cyril Ramaphosa said the 66 hung councils of the 2021 municipal elections were a product of a democratic process “which we should all be pleased about”.
Who would have thought that the Central Karoo District Municipality, one of the almost forgotten but most crucial municipalities situated in the middle of the country, would share the spotlight as a promise for change and development? Mayor Gayton "'I'll turn Karoo into Dubai” McKenzie created a frenzy, demonstrating the strategic power councils have in the lives of the people.
Mayor Chris Pappas and his team in KwaZulu-Natal announced that the uMngeni Local Municipality was able to pay off a R10.4m loan, making it debt-free. The municipality wiped off all debt it had before the elections. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
It has been the SA Local Government Association’s (Salga) mission to create a predictable political and administrative interface and environment for communities under hung councils to ensure that they experience stability, service delivery and regulatory accountability. Without a framework to guide political parties in structuring and managing coalitions, political parties and independent councillors are required to establish coalitions while being uncertain about the rules. This results in coalitions being unstable or short-lived.
During Salga’s national conference in March the organisation indicated that it had drafted a coalition government framework in collaboration with members of executive councils and tertiary institutions in November 2021, which would hopefully make its way to promulgation.
That’s not the end of it. Ramaphosa signed into law the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Bill, barring municipal workers and senior managers from holding political office in SA.
The bill prohibits all municipal officials from holding political office and empowers MECs to take appropriate steps, including the application of declaratory orders on the validity of appointments, to enforce compliance.
Acting public service & administration minister Thulas Nxesi recently briefed the media on the cabinet-approved national framework towards the implementation of the professionalisation of the public service, which has been in development for two years, with Salga playing an active role in its completion.
The professionalisation framework prescribes that the tenure of municipal managers should be delinked from a political term for continuity of administration and improved service delivery. The department of co-operative government & traditional affairs will facilitate the transitional measures towards the employment contracts of 10 years for municipal managers and their deputies, which will be adopted by Salga.
Actively lobbying for the inclusion of local government issues in amendments of key legislations with the objective to ensure that progressive policies that continue to enhance the work of local government are passed, while those that have an undesirable impact on local government are eliminated and prevented, has been Salga’s cherished mandate.
Regrettably, the after-effects of Covid-19 are still being experienced by our municipalities, while many businesses and households are not paying for services consumed.
Many of our municipalities are in deep financial distress and we might be on the brink of a crisis. The National Treasury’s fourth quarter section 71 report indicates that as of June 30 municipalities as a whole are owed R255.4bn, and R89.7bn is still not paid to creditors by our municipalities. This is a clear indication that municipalities are experiencing liquidity and cash flow challenges.
Salga supports the proposed additions over the next two years, including among others R66.9bn for health, education and the provision of free basic services by local government, and a one-year extension of the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant. Finances have a pronounced effect on a municipality’s ability to deliver services effectively and efficiently.
In June 2021 Salga launched a nationwide civic responsibility campaign, Asisho! Let’s Say It! The campaign, as intended, strengthened the role of local governments in championing the social, economic and material needs of their communities.
Linked to Asisho was the Kasi2Kasi docuseries that has been airing on the public broadcaster, providing an engagement platform for the youth to address service delivery obstacles. Through the 13 episodes, community members were seen tackling various issues, from access to rapid health services, lack of job opportunities, deficiencies in energy supply, and many more. The edutainment series demonstrated steps to be taken to speed up service delivery in their communities and centred on critical topics affecting communities.
Salga continues to play an active leadership role in the structures of world bodies such as United Cities and Local Governments and the Commonwealth Local Government Forum, as well as the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa within the continent, which, among others, resulted in partnerships and positive spin-offs for local municipalities and the Southern African region.
On October 14 Salga president Bheke Stofile was elected one of five co-presidents of United Cities and& Local Governments. Stofile’s election to serve on the umbrella organisation for cities, local and regional governments and municipal associations throughout the world, took place at its 2022 seventh world congress and summit of local and regional leaders in Daejeon, South Korea.
As we navigate towards the midterm since the local government elections, there is a will in local government leadership and among the workforce to eliminate the failures associated with local government and improve service delivery.
Progression is the process of developing or moving gradually towards a more advanced state, while regress can be defined as the return to a former or less developed state. We must do all in our power to avoid the latter.
Only a competent developmental state, devoid of lip service, can change the trajectory of inequality and poverty so that when we look back once more in the next 12 months, we can only be service delivery inspired.
• Mbambato is Salga media relations officer.
