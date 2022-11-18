Brent crude futures rise 64c as new Covid cases in China raise demand fears
Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
Uncertainty hangs over Twitter’s ability to continue normal operations after Musk fired its exec team and laid off half the workforce in his first few days in charge
Their next updates could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
A UN agency says millions face constant power cuts as Russia missiles destroy infrastructure
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Football fans gather ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, US House speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down, the world’s population hits a milestone, Ukraine forces liberate Kherson, climate protests around ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: World Cup’s own goal
EDITORIAL: World Cup gives rise to mixed feelings
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hear the one about Mr Modest, the liar and the hypocrite?
BIG READ: The corrupt, shameful, bloody and beautiful game
Qatar was the wrong choice for World Cup, says Sepp Blatter
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Polemics about Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup are par for the course
