CARTOON: World Cup’s own goal

18 November 2022 - 10:33 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, November 18 2022
EDITORIAL: World Cup gives rise to mixed feelings

Greater vigilance will be needed in future about the policies and human rights records of countries chosen to host sports mega-events
1 day ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hear the one about Mr Modest, the liar and the hypocrite?

A tangled tale of sport heroes and zeroes ahead of Qatar 2022
17 hours ago

BIG READ: The corrupt, shameful, bloody and beautiful game

Even before it kicks off, the Qatar 2022 World Cup seems particularly tainted
1 week ago

Qatar was the wrong choice for World Cup, says Sepp Blatter

Former Fifa president says the country is too small to host the tournament
1 week ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Polemics about Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup are par for the course

Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
1 week ago
