BRYAN TURNER: Private equity can be a powerful force for Africa’s industry

Concern about weak demand in China is also putting pressure on the market
With the right backing, the continent has many of the ingredients necessary to become a global manufacturing powerhouse
The special sitting to debate the report will be held before the National Assembly rises
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Investec also flagged its intention to buy back up to R7bn of its own shares as part of an ongoing plan to return capital to its SA shareholder base
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Pakistan’s military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
A few years ago, if you’d asked the average rugby or Formula One fan whether they thought private equity investment would be good for their sports, you’d probably have received a vociferous “No!” in response. Those with knowledge of the wider world of sports would’ve pointed to deals like the Glazer family’s 2005 leveraged buyout of Manchester United as an example of how private money could alienate fans and directly contribute to a sporting entity’s slump. F1 fans could legitimately point out that private equity investments dating to the late 1990s had done little to grow the sport.
And yet, thanks partly to some savvy investments, F1 is today more popular than ever and is even cracking the US. In rugby, there are several instances of private equity investments successfully shaking the entities involved out of mindsets still rooted in the amateur era. As a result, the overall product has improved and is reaching new markets.
There are lessons in these successes, and not just for other sporting bodies. Take Africa’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for just 1.9% of goods manufactured globally. With the right kind of backing, the continent has many of the ingredients necessary to become a global manufacturing powerhouse.
Add value, find the right buyers
Before looking at how private equity could help contribute to that vision, it’s worth understanding what separates the type of private equity investments that have benefited F1 and parts of the rugby world from those that leave fans wondering how it all went so wrong so quickly.
To my mind, good private equity investments are distinguished by two things: the ability to add value, and to find the right buyer when the time comes.
When it comes to adding value, it should be clear that I’m talking about more than simply providing the funds sporting entities need to survive and thrive. In rugby, a good example is the role played by CVC Holdings (a previous investor in F1), which holds stakes in the Six Nations, the Gallagher Premiership (England’s top-flight competition), and the United Rugby Championship (URC), among other investments. Its stakes in these competitions have helped put all of them in a stronger position to negotiate broadcast deals. In the URC, CVC Holdings has also reduced the number of fixtures on weekends for international games so as not to dilute the product.
Another good example of a private equity investor adding value in rugby is MVM Holdings, which took a controlling stake in The Sharks in January 2021. Its relationship with Roc Nation, the sports management company headed by US rapper Jay Z, helped bring World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and several other marquee players to the Durban-based franchise. It’s also worked with the franchise’s already savvy management team to improve the stadium and match-day experience for fans.
Those value additions typically aren’t made with permanent ownership in mind. While private equity firms (particularly those in the sporting sector) usually take a longer-term approach, their ultimate goal is to exit to the best possible buyer.
In the case of F1, that turned out to be Liberty Media. The US media giant bought its stake in the motorsport from a consortium of investors, led by CVC in 2016. Since the acquisition the group has run a targeted marketing campaign to grow the sport in the US and around the world; the most visible being the Netflix series Drive to Survive. The results speak for themselves: the sport has experienced growing TV viewership, better broadcast deals and huge increase in revenue — $360m for the first quarter of 2022, double that of a year ago.
The right investors for African manufacturers
While the African manufacturing sector is obviously a great deal more complex than any single sport, there are similarities making clear that backing from the right investors could help manufacturers across the continent fully realise their potential.
As with F1 and rugby, many of the right ingredients are already there; they just need to be optimally brought together to ensure the continent’s manufacturers are in a position to be competitive. Raw materials, especially those drawn from natural resources, exist in abundance. And while population groups in other regions around the world are ageing, 40% of Africa’s population is under the age of 15.
That not only means a growing consumer base (especially with the return of economic growth), but also a growing labour force in the coming years. As connectivity becomes cheaper and more ubiquitous both will be better educated and more sophisticated.
It’s also worth pointing out that various trade deals, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, will come into their own in the next few years. These deals will ease the flow of goods across borders on the continent, further promoting manufacturing growth.
But to fulfil that potential manufacturers need investment. According to one economist, a 10% increase in investment in SA’s manufacturing sector could yield a 13% boost to the economy and an 8% increase in employment creation. Imagine similar results across the continent.
But, as various sporting examples show, investment cannot exist for its own sake. Manufacturers in need of private equity investment should look for investors that add value by exposing them to networks and helping them enter new markets. Further value can be added by helping them meet the environmental, social & governance (ESG) standards that many markets now demand.
Manufacturers should also ensure that prospective private equity investors are open and transparent when it comes to targeting eventual buyers. Should an acquisition be the long-term plan, they should want it from a company that’s aligned with its value and share its long-term vision.
Snowball effect
Of course, that isn’t to say private equity investment will have as immediate an impact on African manufacturing as it has on F1 and rugby. But by looking for investors who add value and lay out viable acquisition plans, they put themselves in the best possible position for growth. As more manufacturers get that right, it will have a snowball fostering further growth even in the face of the continent’s challenges.
• Turner is a partner at Spear Capital.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BRYAN TURNER: Private equity can be a powerful force for Africa’s industry
With the right backing, the continent has many of the ingredients necessary to become a global manufacturing powerhouse
A few years ago, if you’d asked the average rugby or Formula One fan whether they thought private equity investment would be good for their sports, you’d probably have received a vociferous “No!” in response. Those with knowledge of the wider world of sports would’ve pointed to deals like the Glazer family’s 2005 leveraged buyout of Manchester United as an example of how private money could alienate fans and directly contribute to a sporting entity’s slump. F1 fans could legitimately point out that private equity investments dating to the late 1990s had done little to grow the sport.
And yet, thanks partly to some savvy investments, F1 is today more popular than ever and is even cracking the US. In rugby, there are several instances of private equity investments successfully shaking the entities involved out of mindsets still rooted in the amateur era. As a result, the overall product has improved and is reaching new markets.
There are lessons in these successes, and not just for other sporting bodies. Take Africa’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for just 1.9% of goods manufactured globally. With the right kind of backing, the continent has many of the ingredients necessary to become a global manufacturing powerhouse.
Add value, find the right buyers
Before looking at how private equity could help contribute to that vision, it’s worth understanding what separates the type of private equity investments that have benefited F1 and parts of the rugby world from those that leave fans wondering how it all went so wrong so quickly.
To my mind, good private equity investments are distinguished by two things: the ability to add value, and to find the right buyer when the time comes.
When it comes to adding value, it should be clear that I’m talking about more than simply providing the funds sporting entities need to survive and thrive. In rugby, a good example is the role played by CVC Holdings (a previous investor in F1), which holds stakes in the Six Nations, the Gallagher Premiership (England’s top-flight competition), and the United Rugby Championship (URC), among other investments. Its stakes in these competitions have helped put all of them in a stronger position to negotiate broadcast deals. In the URC, CVC Holdings has also reduced the number of fixtures on weekends for international games so as not to dilute the product.
Another good example of a private equity investor adding value in rugby is MVM Holdings, which took a controlling stake in The Sharks in January 2021. Its relationship with Roc Nation, the sports management company headed by US rapper Jay Z, helped bring World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and several other marquee players to the Durban-based franchise. It’s also worked with the franchise’s already savvy management team to improve the stadium and match-day experience for fans.
Those value additions typically aren’t made with permanent ownership in mind. While private equity firms (particularly those in the sporting sector) usually take a longer-term approach, their ultimate goal is to exit to the best possible buyer.
In the case of F1, that turned out to be Liberty Media. The US media giant bought its stake in the motorsport from a consortium of investors, led by CVC in 2016. Since the acquisition the group has run a targeted marketing campaign to grow the sport in the US and around the world; the most visible being the Netflix series Drive to Survive. The results speak for themselves: the sport has experienced growing TV viewership, better broadcast deals and huge increase in revenue — $360m for the first quarter of 2022, double that of a year ago.
The right investors for African manufacturers
While the African manufacturing sector is obviously a great deal more complex than any single sport, there are similarities making clear that backing from the right investors could help manufacturers across the continent fully realise their potential.
As with F1 and rugby, many of the right ingredients are already there; they just need to be optimally brought together to ensure the continent’s manufacturers are in a position to be competitive. Raw materials, especially those drawn from natural resources, exist in abundance. And while population groups in other regions around the world are ageing, 40% of Africa’s population is under the age of 15.
That not only means a growing consumer base (especially with the return of economic growth), but also a growing labour force in the coming years. As connectivity becomes cheaper and more ubiquitous both will be better educated and more sophisticated.
It’s also worth pointing out that various trade deals, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, will come into their own in the next few years. These deals will ease the flow of goods across borders on the continent, further promoting manufacturing growth.
But to fulfil that potential manufacturers need investment. According to one economist, a 10% increase in investment in SA’s manufacturing sector could yield a 13% boost to the economy and an 8% increase in employment creation. Imagine similar results across the continent.
But, as various sporting examples show, investment cannot exist for its own sake. Manufacturers in need of private equity investment should look for investors that add value by exposing them to networks and helping them enter new markets. Further value can be added by helping them meet the environmental, social & governance (ESG) standards that many markets now demand.
Manufacturers should also ensure that prospective private equity investors are open and transparent when it comes to targeting eventual buyers. Should an acquisition be the long-term plan, they should want it from a company that’s aligned with its value and share its long-term vision.
Snowball effect
Of course, that isn’t to say private equity investment will have as immediate an impact on African manufacturing as it has on F1 and rugby. But by looking for investors who add value and lay out viable acquisition plans, they put themselves in the best possible position for growth. As more manufacturers get that right, it will have a snowball fostering further growth even in the face of the continent’s challenges.
• Turner is a partner at Spear Capital.
Brait will have R4.7bn cash bundle after listing Premier Group
Weak pound clobbers Rupert family’s jewels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
KHAYA SITHOLE: Slow BEE progress a poser for policymakers
CHITO SIAME: A proven way to keep SA’s taps running
GUGU LOURIE: Can MTN, inq. and Liquid link every African to the digital economy?
CHRIS GILMOUR: Bellwether Clicks is pricey, but it’s still hugely popular
ADAM BULKIN: Alternative assets a rich hunting ground for effect and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.