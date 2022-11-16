Equities lost ground after blasts in Poland that Ukraine and Polish authorities said were caused by Russian-made missiles
It has made financial markets friendlier to emerging markets, but reflects a bleak outlook
Risk of power cuts increases if the utility struggles to run its emergency generation fleet
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Shares of the Brazilian digital bank trade more than 15% higher
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Trump had sought to use his early announcement to freeze out other Republicans who might have entertained campaigning for the presidency
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Cultivars come and go, but Grande Pinotage may finally change our thinking about the Cinderella of Cape wine
CARTOON: Motsoaledi's election bill proviso
Civil society scores major concession on voting system
National Assembly adopts controversial Electoral Amendment Bill
Aaron Motsoaledi denies he is against the electoral bill
EDITORIAL: Struggle against electoral bill goes on as deadline looms
