×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Motsoaledi’s election bill proviso

16 November 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, November 16 2022
Wednesday, November 16 2022

Civil society scores major concession on voting system

Home affairs believes amendment bill should be thoroughly overhauled after 2024 election
National
1 day ago

National Assembly adopts controversial Electoral Amendment Bill

Civil society is strongly opposed to the bill which does not provide for a constituency-based system
National
3 weeks ago

Aaron Motsoaledi denies he is against the electoral bill

Speaking at a lecture, Veterans League leader Snuki Zikalala claims the ANC does not really support the bill
Politics
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Struggle against electoral bill goes on as deadline looms

Civil society organisations insist the Electoral Amendment Bill is unconstitutional
Opinion
4 weeks ago
Tuesday, Novemer 15 2022
Tuesday, Novemer 15 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Donkeygate sticks around with mulish ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Twitter rants by Rassie Erasmus will harm ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: Writing cheques and reality checks at ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BONGANI DLADLA: Signs of new life in the SA ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Eskom — net-zero producer
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.