SHAHEEL JAWAIR: Adversity can be a guaranteed success

Insurance by and large tends to be reactive; it focuses on when things go wrong. Yet it is a truism that in adversity lies the opportunity to do great work proactively.
Guarantees in the domestic market are traditionally concerned with the fuel trade and construction, as well as customs-related activities. Construction guarantees are often focused on protecting a project’s beneficiary against the increased cost of completion, while removing the need for the beneficiary to retain funds, hence improving cash flow for the contractor.
The fuel- and customs-related guarantees provide customers, who are not given credit and are required to pay up front, with the ability to eliminate the need for cash settlement and allows them to continue trading.
Guarantees can entail enormous sums of money; in the fuel industry for example, monthly guarantees can run into hundreds of millions of rand for a single customer. Having such cash flow reserves at hand, and always having to pay in advance, isn’t practical and often isn’t viable either.
Liquidity is increasingly a concern for a variety of businesses, for several reasons. In the import-export space, for instance, disruption to global supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown caused huge cargo backlogs, driving up demurrage and pushing many companies away from a just-in-time approach to inventory management.
As a result companies are tending to hold more stock than before, and buying up stock whenever possible. The pandemic also led to a form of deglobalisation as some companies sought to switch more to local suppliers. However, localised production is often more expensive. Both these trends can severely affect cash flow, as companies hold unsold stock in lieu of cash or have to pay comparatively more for the stock they buy.
Double whammy
In the fuel industry, local distributors and retailers face a liquidity double whammy, due in large part to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the rand-dollar exchange rate. At present the cost of Brent crude oil is roughly 25% lower than it was when Vladimir Putin’s army marched into Ukraine in February, but the rand-dollar exchange rate is almost 30% higher over the same period.
Should the oil price strengthen again, which is not inconceivable, local fuel distributors and retailers are likely to experience serious cash-flow issues, making guarantees ever more essential. But there will still be additional strain on SA’s ailing economy as pay is eroded by inflation and industrial action threatens to further disrupt the business environment.
Guarantee insurance is largely the same across insurers, with differentiation only on price. This may be unsustainable in the longer term and presents a challenge to insurers to come up with smarter ways to stand out from the crowd. In other words, how can guarantee insurance capitalise on the opportunities that come with the current adverse environment?
In the SA context of record unemployment and low workforce educational levels, small, medium and micro-enterprises offer some of the best opportunities for job creation and economic growth. However, SMMEs routinely struggle with cash flow, and with easy access to credit or funding capital.
This presents an opportunity. Insurers can, instead of their standard reactive stance — waiting for something bad to happen — rather take a proactive one, using guarantees to support SMMEs and make good things happen.
But that means insurers must be willing to break out of their current paradigm and seek fresh approaches. There’s no better time than the present, with the insurance sector still reeling from the effects of Covid-19, the 2021 unrest, devastating natural catastrophes, load-shedding and hardening reinsurance treaties, to do precisely that.
Insurance need not only be a safety net that catches a policyholder after a loss; it can also be employed to create something great, if it is used in innovative ways. From my perspective that means imagining how guarantees can be far more than an enabler of fuel, construction and customs transactions to create economic growth and employment.
• Jawair is head of guarantees at Hollard Insure.
SHAHEEL JAWAIR: Adversity can be a guaranteed success
In the present environment insurers need to willing to break out of their current paradigm and seek fresh approaches, starting perhaps with support for SMMEs
