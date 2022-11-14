LETTER: Application of labour must be rooted in fairness

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller tells investors not to get too carried away over one inflation number
To achieve the ideals of labour law in the workplace, players must embrace the concept of fairness and ground organisational policies and procedures, their application and the conduct of the parties on this concept.
Cosatu’s Lebogang Mulaisi raised an important issue in her recent article (“Rethinking labour market institutions to achieve the ideals of labour law”, November 12).
While she recognises the importance of enabling market institutions - the Council for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) and the labour court - she concludes by advocating for the resolution of disputes at source, which is the workplace.
Failure to address disputes at source creates a ripple effect from the workplace through to other labour market institutions. This raises the question of how we do this in practice. In my experience as an employment/people relations practitioner in a number of organisations, both state-owned and blue-chip, private companies, I have observed three fundamental factors that contribute to the failure to address disputes at the source:
These three factors push disputes upwards to labour market institutions and unnecessarily burden the system.
The LRA is premised on the concept of fairness. Fairness by its very nature is not dependent on organisational or personal agendas or trade union ideologies. It is a concept that is centred on human dignity. Human dignity is a basic human right contained in the Bill of Rights and enshrined in our constitution.
Organisational policies and procedures and their application, and the conduct of the parties, should be grounded on this concept. In practice, managers, employees and employee representatives tend to forget about this concept and are driven by the desire to frustrate the processes to achieve self-serving outcomes. Resources (time and money) should be spent educating all players and reinforcing the importance of this concept.
Further, management of discipline at the workplace is premised on the concept of progressive discipline and rehabilitation. Discipline should only be punitive in exceptional cases, where the trust relationship has irrevocably broken down. Many of the dismissal cases that go to the CCMA do not meet the requirement of “irrevocability” of the breakdown in the trust relationship.
Organisations are often unforgiving to delinquent employees; they are not prepared to rehabilitate. At the same time, employee representatives tend to mount unnecessary defences of delinquent employees whose conduct has irrevocably broken the trust relationship.
The CCMA has developed training programmes that are designed to educate workplace players to build sound employment relations. It is my considered view that as part of the CCMA awards, when there is a clear need organisations and trade union movements should be ordered to undergo compulsory training.
Dr Thulane Ngele
General manager: people relations, Eskom
Fellow, Archbishop Tutu African Leadership Institute.
