×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

LETTER: Application of labour must be rooted in fairness

Managers and employee representatives are too often driven by the desire to frustrate processes to achieve self-serving outcomes

14 November 2022 - 11:37
Image: 123RF/HAFAKOT

To achieve the ideals of labour law in the workplace, players must embrace the concept of fairness and ground organisational policies and procedures, their application and the conduct of the parties on this concept.

Cosatu’s Lebogang Mulaisi raised an important issue in her recent article (“Rethinking labour market institutions to achieve the ideals of labour law”, November 12).

While she recognises the importance of enabling market institutions - the Council for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) and the labour court - she concludes by advocating for the resolution of disputes at source, which is the workplace.

Failure to address disputes at source creates a ripple effect from the workplace through to other labour market institutions. This raises the question of how we do this in practice. In my experience as an employment/people relations practitioner in a number of organisations, both state-owned and blue-chip, private companies, I have observed three fundamental factors that contribute to the failure to address disputes at the source:

  • Contrary to the intention of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) to create a non-technical process to address disputes at the workplace and labour market institutions, the opposite has proved to be true. Dispute resolution processes are highly legalistic and technical, to the point where ordinary employees and managers are unable to apply these processes. This creates a credibility deficit between the players and leads to the non-resolution of disputes.
  • Second, employee representatives will almost always defend their member, regardless of the amount of evidence against the employee. Apparently they are duty-bound by trade union protocols to represent and defend a member.
  • Third, employers tend to abuse organisational resources. They use organisational machinery to abuse and victimise employees by bringing unfounded allegations and/or magnifying minute issues. Employees with limited resources are unable to match and defend themselves against such tactics.

These three factors push disputes upwards to labour market institutions and unnecessarily burden the system.

The LRA is premised on the concept of fairness. Fairness by its very nature is not dependent on organisational or personal agendas or trade union ideologies. It is a concept that is centred on human dignity. Human dignity is a basic human right contained in the Bill of Rights and enshrined in our constitution.

Organisational policies and procedures and their application, and the conduct of the parties, should be grounded on this concept. In practice, managers, employees and employee representatives tend to forget about this concept and are driven by the desire to frustrate the processes to achieve self-serving outcomes. Resources (time and money) should be spent educating all players and reinforcing the importance of this concept.

Further, management of discipline at the workplace is premised on the concept of progressive discipline and rehabilitation. Discipline should only be punitive in exceptional cases, where the trust relationship has irrevocably broken down. Many of the dismissal cases that go to the CCMA do not meet the requirement of “irrevocability” of the breakdown in the trust relationship.

Organisations are often unforgiving to delinquent employees; they are not prepared to rehabilitate. At the same time, employee representatives tend to mount unnecessary defences of delinquent employees whose conduct has irrevocably broken the trust relationship.

The CCMA has developed training programmes that are designed to educate workplace players to build sound employment relations. It is my considered view that as part of the CCMA awards, when there is a clear need organisations and trade union movements should be ordered to undergo compulsory training.

Dr Thulane Ngele

General manager: people relations, Eskom

Fellow, Archbishop Tutu African Leadership Institute.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Soft loans won’t save the ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Daring Boks gained golden experience ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Begging for more to fund ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Tongaat must take advantage of ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Government’s Zondo response ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

US blocks Chinese solar shipments amid slave labour concerns

World

Forensic report a stain on newly minted Eskom director Tryphosa Ramano

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.