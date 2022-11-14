SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise in December
Monday, November 14 2022
Postbank spin-off will dry up revenue source, says Boyce Maneli
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Firm agrees to pay sum after investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings with the department of water & sanitation
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
The declaration is expected to boost efforts by the AU mediators following unexpected diplomatic breakthrough in SA on November 2
Alejandro Garnacho nets the winner in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break
No light at the end of the year’s tunnel? You’re probably suffering from Novemberitis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Just transition for Gwede
NEIL OVERY: Mantashe’s nuclear regulator overreach puts SA at risk
State will go on leading electricity generation, says Mantashe
Corruption-busting unit to be permanent, Ramaphosa tells the nation
Civil society keenly watching Ramaphosa on Zondo recommendations
It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s race to lose, with a week to go until nominations close
