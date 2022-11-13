ASHOR SARUPEN: Whether left or right, populism will doom us

Also helping sentiment on the day is a modest relaxation of Chinese quarantine measures
Over the past several weeks, we have seen the spectacle of the UK being plunged into an economic crisis after a misguided effort to implement a combination of populist unfunded spending proposals that culminated in the ejection of Liz Truss as prime minister. In her quest to restart the UK’s battered economy, Truss presumed that she could ignore market expectations on government responsibility and pursue higher levels of government debt to fund tax cuts, energy subsidies and previously committed higher levels of public spending.
In her campaign to become leader of Britain’s Conservative Party, Truss pointed to the fact that the UK’s debt-to-GDP ratio is far lower than that of the US or Japan. However, a first-year economics course would have explained to her that the UK neither operates the global reserve currency (as does the US), nor runs an export-orientated economy (as was the case with Japan when it accumulated most of its debt). In the pursuit of her policies, Truss invoked the ghost of Margaret Thatcher, but Thatcherism was built on controlling inflation and containing government deficits — both factors that Truss believed she could ignore.
Governments cannot afford to experiment with the savings, pensions and services of its citizens.
The consequences of the UK’s attempts at economic populism resulted in yet another prime minister being pushed out by the Conservative Party, which at the next election faces the grim prospect of an electoral wipeout. The entire Truss approach has had to be abandoned by her successor, Rishi Sunak, but not before near economic calamity. The farce of a 44-day prime minister is reminiscent of our very own “weekend special” finance minister — minus the corrupt intent. However, this set of circumstances demonstrates a simple fact that both left- and right-wing populists seem to deny: abandoning fiscal responsibility and excessive government borrowing and unfunded budgets will cause economic calamity every time.
A hard lesson
SA’s current finance minister, Enoch Gondongwana, recently tabled his second medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), but this was the first that would have been crafted entirely under his direction. Much like the Tories having to placate their various wings, including right-wing populists, Gondongwana has come under heavy criticism from elements of the ANC and its alliance partners’ various wings, including its own left-wing populists.
Union federation Cosatu has described the statement as “neoliberal”, even though the MTBPS continued to place the state at the centre of the economy, bailed out state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and pledged to move a substantial portion of Eskom debt onto the state’s balance sheet (a move that will blow up our debt-to-GDP ratio). There is nothing neoliberal about what the finance minister proposed.
Unfortunately, our home-grown populists have previously issued statements demanding that SA throw fiscal caution to the wind, borrow as much as possible and raise spending far beyond affordability, with the presumption that these activities will lead to growth. No doubt we will hear all of these noises and more during the ANC’s imminent elective conference, and in the main budget in February 2023.
However, this time these noisemakers would be wise to heed a hard lesson from the UK: no government can spend more than its economy can produce in tax receipts in perpetuity, and governments cannot afford to experiment with the savings, pensions and services of its citizens. It is high time that populists stop mischaracterising the approach by the state towards public finances — it is clear that we are stuck on a left-wing trajectory, with an ever-expanding state and a stagnant (and in many sectors, shrinking) private sector. Populist demands on the Treasury are the rapid off-ramp on the road to ruin.
• Sarupen is DA shadow deputy finance minister.
ASHOR SARUPEN: Whether left or right, populism will doom us
Both left- and right-wing populists deny a simple fact: abandoning fiscal responsibility and excessive government borrowing and unfunded budgets will cause economic calamity
