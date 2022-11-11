×

Opinion

CARTOON: Coalition machinations

11 November 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, November 11 2022

JONNY STEINBERG: Proportional representation and its kingmakers keep the ANC corrupt

Our electoral system spawns small parties that hold us to ransom by way of coalitions
Opinion
17 hours ago

Zille says DA was shocked when EFF vote returned Tania Campbell as mayor

Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Politics
23 hours ago

Mzwandile Masina blamed after failure to retake metros, says Gauteng ANC

Masina to face disciplinary action after defying  ANC  leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
Politics
8 hours ago

ANC support is at 41%, opinion poll shows

Ipsos poll finds more than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: How to stop the coalitions’ political circus

Perhaps it’s time to seek a fresh mandate from residents to govern
Opinion
1 day ago
Thursday, November 10 2022
