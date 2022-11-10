Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Thursday, November 10 2022
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds more than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Control of Congress remains unclear as key races in both chambers too close to call in US midterm elections
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Dipo Faloyin’s book is a wonderful railing against African stereotypes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Under Trump’s shadow
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Trump’s red wave beaten back in US midterm election
Battle for US Congress still too to close to call
Democrats win governors’ races in all ‘blue wall’ states
WATCH: What to expect from US midterm elections
US votes in midterm elections crucial to Joe Biden
