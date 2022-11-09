×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom’s ailing coal fleet

09 November 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, November 9 2022
Wednesday, November 9 2022

EDITORIAL: SA power supply constraints likely to worsen

Eskom has little option but to continue rolling power cuts as a last resort to avoid total failure in the electricity grid
Opinion
2 days ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: The demoralising scale of SA’s nasty coal habit

The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
Opinion
2 days ago

SA to get $500m from Climate Investment Funds to close coal-fired plants

The funds will be used to close the power stations replace them with renewable energy plants and battery storage systems
News
1 week ago

Power crisis likely to worsen over next five years, Eskom report shows

A new report shows that Eskom’s energy supply gap could increase by up to 40% over the next five years
National
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Godongwana’s fossilised energy plan rules out a just transition

Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
Opinion
6 days ago
Tuesday, November 8 2022
Tuesday, November 8 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DAVID LEWIS: With comrades like Boesak and ...
Opinion
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Trevor Manuel raises the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Nonpayment of service fees is a disaster, ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: ‘A pure don’t care attitude’
Opinion / Letters
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: The ABC slate spells disaster for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.