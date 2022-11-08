Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
The Canadian miner’s shareholders vote on November 21 on the existing Gold Fields offer
Analysts say party is out of fresh ideas as it returns to issues debated at previous conference
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
Even before it kicks off, the Qatar 2022 World Cup seems particularly tainted
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s populist platform
Power crisis likely to worsen over next five years, Eskom report shows
HILARY JOFFE: President struck by the SA disease of putting consultation over outcome
Presidency criticises minister’s public rebuke of Cyril Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa suggests Soweto debt to Eskom can be scrapped
Local government is spiralling downwards, says Salga
