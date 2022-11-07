This is after global markets rallied on Friday on reports that Beijing is working on a plan to navigate way out of its policy
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
A new report shows that Eskom’s energy supply gap could increase by up to 40% over the next five years
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
In some instances sales by listed property landlords have slowed due to reduced buyer interest
Businesses are ready to fund up to R500bn of the just energy transition investment plan
Police fire teargas to disperse thousands of people calling for Castillo to resign over allegations of corruption
Players and fans celebrate loudly after the match, knowing the three points confirm they can hurt the Premier League’s heavyweights
Exercise pills are a thing. But do you really want ‘results’ without the satisfaction that comes from achieving them?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Peer pressure on Zuma
EDITORIAL: Lula’s striking comeback boosts democracy and climate
Bolsonaro avoids conceding defeat, but gives green light to transition process
Netanyahu comeback set to end political stalemate in Israel
Zuma hints at political comeback at rally
ANC calls its former presidents to order on Ramaphosa
