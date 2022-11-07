×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: Peer pressure on Zuma

07 November 2022 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, November 7 2022
Monday, November 7 2022

EDITORIAL: Lula’s striking comeback boosts democracy and climate

Former president Bolsonaro stripped Brazil’s environmental agencies of much of their powers and removed protections for the Amazon’s people
Opinion
5 days ago

Bolsonaro avoids conceding defeat, but gives green light to transition process

In first public remarks since losing to Lula da Silva,  Bolsonaro says protests reflect ‘indignation and a sense of injustice’
World
5 days ago

Netanyahu comeback set to end political stalemate in Israel

Prime minister congratulates former premier on election win
World
2 days ago

Zuma hints at political comeback at rally

The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
National
3 weeks ago

ANC calls its former presidents to order on Ramaphosa

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
Politics
1 week ago
Friday, October 28 2022
Friday, October 28 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
AYABONGA CAWE: Might more rum and molasses ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
HILARY JOFFE: President struck by the SA disease ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: Peer pressure on Zuma
Opinion
4.
ALEXANDER PARKER: The demoralising scale of SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: SA power supply constraints likely to ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.