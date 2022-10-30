ISAAC NKAMA: A ‘chef’s economy’ is Africa’s biggest economic threat

Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
Tomorrow’s economies will increasingly be driven by innovation, not resources, as there is no guarantee that a resource a country possesses will still be valuable in two or three decades.
A close look at the phenomenal growth of some still relatively young companies will attest to this. Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung and Tesla are some of the most obvious examples. In comparison to many much older companies, some of these were only established in the 1990s, yet they have grown into the world’s largest corporations.
They also have something else in common — they were all founded on innovation. On the New York Stock Exchange, the world’s largest, and other top exchanges worldwide, three interesting trends have become apparent. Innovation centred corporations are rapidly growing, increasing in their actual numbers and climbing higher on stock exchange rankings.
As innovation increases in importance its higher levels in a country will translate into higher economic growth. Because of its relevance for growth it is useful to measure a country’s innovation potential. One key methodology is to combine the total number of graduates produced each year, and then calculate the total percentage that comes from the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) disciplines.
While it is true that not all innovation comes from Stem, a large proportion of it does — hence its great importance for tomorrow’s world. As technology and the world become more advanced, so too will the demand for Stem skills increase.
China and India now lead the world in Stem graduate output. According to some estimates, 40% of China’s and 32% of India’s annual graduates are from the Stem learning areas — and both countries have overtaken Western Europe and the US.
The top six of the general Stem fields studied are agricultural sciences, biological sciences, computer sciences, engineering, mathematics and statistics, and physical sciences. Specialisations include space exploration, drones, GPS systems and aeronautics.
This emphasis on Stem also applies to students who are sent abroad to study. A third of all Chinese students studying in the US at undergraduate level, and more than half of those at the postgraduate level, were in Stem. For 2020 this translated to 46,000 bachelors, 40,000 masters and 36,000 doctorate students. The same emphasis is placed for Chinese students studying in Europe, and India has also adopted the same approach.
The problem lies in producing more skills that are already abundantly available, and too few of those that are in short supply. This is Africa’s dilemma.
The phenomenal economic growth and industrialisation China has witnessed over the past two decades can be directly attributed to the high percentage of Stem fields it produces. Other Asian countries whose high Stem percentages have translated to solid growth include Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam. Of the top seven Stem-producing countries, five are in Asia.
In Africa, while countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia and SA are ahead of the others, they are still well below what is required. In some countries in Sub-Saharan Africa the Stem graduate percentage is as low as 3%.
The continent is producing high levels of humanities and social science graduates. There is nothing wrong with these skills as every skill has a contribution to make. The problem lies in producing more skills that are already abundantly available, and too few of those that are in short supply. This is Africa’s dilemma. Too much emphasis has been placed on producing administration-based skills, and therein lies the challenge. Africa is producing more graduates each year, but not of the skills required for the future.
This can be equated to a society that trains the best chefs, who can prepare anything, but neglecting to train people to produce the food the chefs will prepare — the farmers, manufacturers of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers, the spices and other products.
Equally, if Africa is producing a significant amount of administration skills but few of the skills that will grow tomorrow’s economy, what will all these highly qualified administrators be managing when there is limited economic growth? A chef’s skills are only useful if the food needed to prepare a meal is produced, in the same way that the skills of administrators are only useful if there is an economy to manage. The analogy between chefs and administrators is therefore apt in this context.
This possibility of a “chef’s economy” is a huge risk for the future growth of Africa’s economy, but there are several radical but necessary interventions African countries can explore to rectify their low level of Stem output.
To attract more teachers to this stream the first is to introduce Stem salary bands. Would this be unfair? Certainly not, as one only has to look at the private sector. Executive committee members in a corporation are all on the same level on the organigram but are paid differently based on the skills they possess.
The second is for government scholarships to be structured with more incentives for Stem students, to attract more to the stream. The third would be to elevate the status of teacher training colleges and increase their general entrance criteria. This approach would enhance the calibre of students produced and has worked well for Finland, now considered to have the best education system in the world.
Unless Africa takes strong measures to address its low level of Stem education it will affect its ability to innovate, and therefore negatively affect its future economic growth. Its contribution to the world economy will be confined to simply supplying raw materials and being a growing and profitable market for the products and innovations of others.
Africa should secure its economic growth in tomorrow’s world by proactively averting a chef’s economy.
• Nkama is founder of Foresight Africa Consulting.
ISAAC NKAMA: A 'chef's economy' is Africa's biggest economic threat
