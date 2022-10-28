TK POOE: ANC elective conference: ‘I’ve won, but at what price?’

US GDP expanded an annualised 2.6% in the third quarter
What happens after the ANC elective conference in late December, say December 23? The person or grouping that “wins” the elective conference, if truly an honest and reflective type, will ask: ‘‘I’ve won, but at what price?".
Whoever, or whichever ANC faction, emerges victorious will have to contemplate what winning actually means for individuals and groupings (factions if you are inclined to call them that).
I think readers will agree that enough television airtime and newsprint has been used speculating on slates. Therefore, this article will purposefully not name names or factions. Rather it will argue for the ANC December elective conference to be viewed as a Pyrrhic victory for whoever wins.
Framing a Pyrrhic victory
A Pyrrhic victory historically refers to a “victory that comes at a great cost, perhaps making the ordeal to win not worth it. It relates to Pyrrhus, a king of Epirus who defeated the Romans in 279 BCE but lost many of his troops”.
It is from the historical idea where we get the adage “winning the battle but losing the war”, and when one considers the current condition of the ANC it really is appropriate. However, for this adage to be true two factors need to hold true.
Over the past decade or more the ANC has failed to foster a sound institution and leadership pipeline for the problems it faces. This approach to assessing the argument for a Pyrrhic victory relates to how ANC reports assess their problems over the past decade.
For instance, a cursory reading of the report on the state of the organisation by ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe in 2010, particularly statement 2.44, highlights key problematic areas that show how “infighting and destructive contestation in the structures of the ANC remain one of the many challenges facing the movement.
“The influence of money in our processes has the biggest potential to change the character of the movement from being people-centred and people-driven in all the processes, to one where power is wielded by a narrow circle of those who own and/or control resources”.
If the ANC was a sound institution or had generational leadership, these identified problems would have been attended to as soon as possible.
Yet in 2017 the same secretary-general, delivering the organisational report for the 54th national conference, reported: “Factionalism is entrenched in the organisation. This has a serious weakening effect on the organisation. A common feature of factionalism is that a dominant faction behaves as owners of the ANC that does everybody else favours.
“This reduces the organisation into a bargaining platform for factions ... Every meeting, in this situation, becomes a shoot-out. Contestation in the case of internal elections becomes life and death and those contesting are seen as enemies even if at individual level they display comradeship”.
While the ANC might retort that they have tried to remedy these problems from 2010 to 2017, the reality is that they have not been resolved. If anything they have got worse.
Therefore, a clear contention can be made that while there will be a winning individual or grouping in December, they are not going to be inheriting a sound and professional institution brimming with excellent leaders in the vein of OR Tambo, Pixley ka Seme and others. Rather, this is a lame horse, and it would be interesting to see how much longer the incoming “winners” can ride it.
An additional problem facing the ANC’s new leadership will be the problem of how to advance economic development, when the party lacks the necessary policy sophistication and skills to address such a problem. The ANC doesn’t know where to start on the macro problems facing SA, like mass unemployment (youth and otherwise), the decline of rural and township regions for African, coloured communities, unresolved landlessness and the lack of strategic thought about resolving the ongoing Southern African economic collapse.
Consequently, while leadership and matters of economic development are complex, the eventual December winners of this ANC song and dance will no longer have the requisite moral standing to demand that South Africans wait on miracles to turn the economy around, as in the past. The moral deficit facing the ANC means whoever wins in December will be under greater scrutiny than in previous eras, owing to the lack of moral and thought leadership in the ANC as a whole.
Can you rebuild failure?
If the ANC were interested in having an outcome other than a Pyrrhic victory, there is actually one course of action. It must open its leadership doors and processes in December to ANC members who are not part of the political elite.
It is often forgotten that the ANC actually has a large mass of potential transformational leaders in the private, educational and public sectors. Yet they are not given the space to remedy the problems the party faces. If a non-Pyrrhic victory is to occur, this is the only solution.
• Pooe is a public policy specialist at the Wits School of Governance. He writes in his personal capacity.
