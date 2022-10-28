MICHAEL KATZ: How can I help solve SA’s problems?

US GDP expanded an annualised 2.6% in the third quarter
One of the key attributes of leadership is to identify needs in society that are not being met, and then to determine what contribution we as leaders can make to remedy those needs.
Our needs in SA are many and varied. Among our societal problems are poor service delivery, deficiencies in housing and human settlements, inadequate healthcare and a flawed education system. In addition, there is a serious deterioration in basic infrastructure. It is clear that the government alone will not be able to solve these problems, at least in the short term. In certain areas it does not have the financial resources or capacity, and it is for this reason that as a lawyer and leader I ask myself: “How can I help?”
I have long been inspired by an address made by the late justice William Brennan of the American Supreme Court in 1965, when there was great unrest in America and the proposed civil rights legislation was experiencing a difficult passage. In his address to Harvard Law School students Brennan remarked: “Today, the lawyer is still the indispensable middleman of our social progress. To him men turn for advice and assistance in their private affairs, for representation in the courts and agencies of government and for leadership in public life.
“In truth, I think the lawyer’s role is more important today than ever. The complexities of modern society are not confined to the technological and scientific spheres; they infect all phases of social organisation. The intricacy and pervasiveness of the webbing of statutes, regulations and common law rules in this country which surrounds every contemporary social endeavour of consequence give lawyers a peculiar advantage in coming to grips with our social problems. For all these reasons, it seems to me unquestionable that the lawyer in America is uniquely situated to play a creative role in American social progress.”
These words inspired me to embark on numerous activities I hoped would help satisfy certain societal needs. I must add that the quality of integrity is clearly an indispensable attribute of leadership. That is, integrity in the sense of honesty. However, there is another meaning to integrity that connotes being “integrated” into society. Thus, being integrated into society and helping to advance its needs has become of paramount importance to me.
A primary need in contemporary SA is to promote and uphold our institutions, a number of which are being degraded. The importance of institutions in a society was emphasised by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson in The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty — Why Nations Fail. The authors point out that though Koreans are homogeneous, North Korea experiences famine whereas South Koreans live in a thriving economy. The reason is that South Korea has strong institutions.
They also point out that one of the reasons for the occurrence of the industrial revolution in England between 1760 and 1830 is that England had strong institutions, including an independent central bank and a strong banking system. I feel strongly that we all have an important role to play in upholding our institutions. This is fundamental to the strength of our society and economy. These include the independence of the Reserve Bank; the upholding of property rights; the protection of the judiciary and justice system; and promoting and maintaining a good education system.
SA also requires a talented independent civil service. A well developed and functioning civil service has served many countries well, particularly developed countries, over decades. Our late former president Nelson Mandela once said to me that the ANC was a revolutionary movement that had never been taught to govern, and he asked for assistance. I am pleased to say that we now have a well-run School of Government and I have had the honour to have given lectures to students at the school.
The importance of our constitution is also fundamental. We have a model constitution and we really owe a duty to ensure that its values are upheld in practice. I am proud to have been a founding trustee of the Constitution Hill Trust in 2006, and still continue to serve as a trustee. Our mission and purpose is to promote the values of the constitution in our country.
Sound education is also fundamental for the wellbeing of our country. We need good tertiary institutions which are internationally competitive. I have considered it incumbent on me to make some small contribution to that objective, and I have been the course director, on a pro bono basis, at Wits Law School in a course entitled “Advanced Company Law” for 35 years. I have had the privilege of directing this course in which the participants were talented young people enjoying a racial and gender diversity. Some of these students have gone on to occupy prestigious positions in society.
Finally, a sound system of company law which has principles consistent with best practice internationally is a fundamental component in the growth of our economy for the benefit of all our inhabitants. My contribution in this regard is serving as the chair of the Specialist Committee on Company Law, established in terms of the Companies Act to advise the minister of trade, industry & competition on company law and policy.
These are some of the small ways in which I have had been able to help meet some of our societal needs in SA, and I make it my mission to encourage young SA leaders, whether in law, business or the public sector, to consider ways in which they can do likewise. As individuals we can make a huge contribution to our beloved country, which brings to mind the famous statement made by president John F Kennedy, in his inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country”.
• Prof Katz chair ENSafrica and is a member of both the Wits University Council and the advisory board of the Wits Business School. This article is an adaptation of a speech he gave at Wits Business School’s “100 Minutes of Business Talk — Ten Leadership Lessons” in celebration of the university's centenary last month.
MICHAEL KATZ: How can I help solve SA’s problems?
As individuals we can make a huge contribution to our beloved country
