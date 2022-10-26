BRYAN TURNER: Home bias bars investors from tapping into Africa’s rise

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
The unexpected big events of recent years — the pandemic and the war in Ukraine — have made the world a far less predictable place for investors looking for long-term growth opportunities.
What may have been safe havens for investors in previous years look more shaky now. And with ageing populations in most European countries and thus dwindling markets, and great business competition in the strongest economies, there aren’t many places investors can comfortably look to for investment and long-term growth.
But there is one world region that offers a different picture — Africa. Not only is Africa the world’s fastest-growing continent, but it is also demographically the youngest. In addition, recent trends suggest its growth is becoming more sustainable and equitable.
Yet Africa has been unable to attract as much investment as one would expect. Funding still goes to the regions that have established themselves for many years as the most attractive for investment. In fact, even though there has been an upward trend in investment with a record $83bn reaching Africa during 2021, investment flows to Africa accounted for only 5.2% of global foreign direct investment in 2021.
It’s also clear from the amounts invested in African technology start-ups compared with the funding US start-ups received. In 2021 African start-ups raised more than $4bn, a record figure and more than double the amount raised the year before. US start-up raised $329.9bn.
Investors in developed economies are lamenting rampant inflation, volatile and weakening exchange rates, turbulent politics and unreliable energy supplies. Yet ironically these are the very reasons they have historically ignored or “not understood” Africa.
Comfort zone
Africa should thus provide examples of how to navigate and thrive with these sorts of headwinds. The world is characterised by extreme inequality. It was found in a study released in December 2021 that global inequality is at levels not seen since the early 20th century, when colonial powers still upheld the inequality that characterised their rule.
While inequality is generally thought of as differences in income and in access to resources, the same clearly applies to the investment space. This appears to be the result of a phenomenon known as “home bias”: the comfort zone for investors who choose to invest in domestic businesses though other markets may be able to provide higher returns. The mindset driving this is that familiarity and predictably give one a feeling of safety, whereas fears are associated with venturing into new territories.
The phenomenon is well recognised in the investment industry, and can be a real limiting factor in allowing for an investor to achieve a suitably diversified portfolio — a portfolio geared to derive benefits from wherever they can be found. It’s puzzling that this bias still exists in a world in which globalisation has made markets far more interconnected than before. But the fact is it still persists.
It seems obvious that investors should consider challenging this bias. There is already evidence of a lack of confidence in the UK economy, for instance, and investors have withdrawn more than £2.35bn from British equity markets so far in 2022.
Young people
Considering the promise economic conditions in Africa show, it is surely time for investors to rethink their stance. After all, emerging markets such as those in Africa are the primary drivers of global economic growth. As recently as 2019 six of the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies were African.
In addition, while the market for goods and services in Europe is stagnant due to the age of the population, the opposite is true of Africa. With a median age of 19.7 years and 40% of the population under the age of 15, it has a significant base of increasingly well-connected and well-educated young people. Those young people are savvy consumers who expect the same kind of experiences as their peers in other countries. They represent the consumer of the future, and they will become the buyers of the future, highlighting that business growth will take place in Africa far more than elsewhere.
These are also people with a strong drive to solve the problems of the continent through local entrepreneurship. In recent years technology ecosystems have grown substantially in Africa, driven partly by the demands of an increasingly innovative community of younger people who have had exposure to what the rest of the world has to offer. Hubs for fintech and various other technological solutions are already evident on the continent, in particular in Kenya, Nigeria and SA — and these are businesses that could well bring the returns that investors from the developed world seek.
Investors who own up to their bias are likely to experience an exciting journey of investment that brings exposure to a different world than they are used to. To navigate this new world, partnering with firms with experience in the territory could make all the difference — and bring returns and build a new enthusiasm in the investment market.
• Turner is a partner at Spear Capital.
BOTTOM LINE
BRYAN TURNER: Home bias bars investors from tapping into Africa’s rise
Despite being the world’s fastest-growing continent, it has been unable to attract as much capital as expected
